LASD is Asking for the Public’s Help Locating At-Risk Missing Person, Christina Lynn Penniston

Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons unit are seeking assistance in locating at-risk missing person, Christina Lynn Penniston.

She is a 34-year-old White female, who was last seen on Feb. 15, 2024, at 2:15 p.m., on the 19000 block of Stillmore Street, Santa Clarita.

Christina Penniston is 5’ 00”, 110 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a brown sweater and blue jeans.

Ms. Penniston’s family is concerned for her well-being as she is Autistic.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

