Today in
S.C.V. History
February 5
1921 - After leasing since 1918, William S. Hart purchases the Horseshoe Ranch in Newhall from Babcock Smith [story]
Hart ranch
LASD Lt. Marc Lucio Named Captain of Transit Services Bureau
| Wednesday, Feb 5, 2020
LASD Transit Services Captain Marc A. Lucio. | LASD photo.
LASD Transit Services Captain Marc A. Lucio. | LASD photo.

 

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority has selected Marc A. Lucio as Captain of the Transit Services Bureau, the agency tasked with providing police services to Metro buses, trains and properties throughout the county.

Lucio began his law enforcement career in 1992 as a reserve deputy assigned to Pico Rivera Station. He graduated from the Academy in 1995 and served as a deputy at Men’s Central Jail, PRV, and Operation Safe Streets Bureau.

In 2006, Lucio promoted to sergeant and was assigned to East Los Angeles Station, Court Services East Bureau, PRV and OSS before promoting to lieutenant in 2012.

As a lieutenant, Lucio’s first assignment was TSB, where he was a watch commander, service area lieutenant, and the operations lieutenant. During his time as a lieutenant, he also worked at Compton Station, Emergency Operations Bureau as the Tactical Planning Lieutenant, Aero Bureau as the operations lieutenant, and most recently, as the Division Aide at Special Operations Division.

Lucio has always been connected to his community and in 2018, was elected to the City Council in the city of Chino. He currently serves on several city boards and committees.

Lucio has a bachelor’s degree in Criminology from the University of La Verne and a master’s degree in Leadership from the University of Southern California. His wife Sandra is a lieutenant on the Sheriff’s Department, and together they have a blended family of six children. In his off-duty time, Lucio enjoys spending time with his family, working out, and serving his community.

Lucio is among several captains to be promoted under Sheriff Alex Villanueva’s new captain selection process, which in this case, involved a panel of Metro executives. Once all of the finalists were interviewed, the panel chair made a recommendation to the Sheriff, who made the final decision in appointing a captain.

The Sheriff’s Transit Services Bureau is currently the fifth-largest transit law enforcement agency in the country. This bureau has been part of Los Angeles County transit policing since 1990.
Today in SCV History (Feb. 5)
1921 - After leasing since 1918, William S. Hart purchases the Horseshoe Ranch in Newhall from Babcock Smith [story]
Hart ranch
%d bloggers like this: