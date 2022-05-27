header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
63°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 27
1971 - Community preview night (pre-grand opening), Magic Mountain [story]
opening night ticket to Magic Mountain
L.A. County to Deploy Mental Health Crisis Response Teams Across Metro System
| Friday, May 27, 2022
Metro

The Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health and the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced on May 26 they have entered into an agreement for Mental Health to pilot the provision of comprehensive crisis response services to individuals experiencing mental health crises while onboard Metro vehicles or at Metro stations.

As part of this pilot Mental Health will staff Metro-dedicated psychiatric mobile response teams consisting of at least one licensed mental health clinician and one other mental health professional or paraprofessional, co-response teams consisting of one clinician and one law enforcement officer trained in mental health crisis response and community ambassador network teams consisting of outreach and engagement staff.

Once assigned, Mental Health and Metro will work together to deploy these teams where needed within distinct areas of the Metro system to de-escalate crises, provide linkage to appropriate mental health services and educate the community.

Mental Health will provide mental health training to Metro staff county-wide and will also commission a study to assess and help guide the program as it is implemented.

“Throughout our communities, we see the impacts of a growing mental health crisis, and our Metro buses and rail cars are no exception,” said Metro Board Chair and Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis, who authored a motion in January of this year to implement critical mental health support and connections to resources including housing on Metro’s transit system. “Many of our residents, especially our essential workers, depend on Metro to get to and from work. We owe it to them to ensure their safety while also providing a compassionate approach to individuals in crisis. That is why I authored the motion to facilitate a partnership between our Department of Mental Health and Metro, and today we formalize that agreement. This will enable the county to deploy mobile crisis response teams to provide services and resources to those in crisis on our Metro lines and put forward a model of how we can utilize a care first approach for residents in need.”

Psychiatric mobile response, co-response, and community ambassador network teams are all existing LACDMH services that have proven to be effective for crisis intervention, service linkage, and community outreach in other field-based settings throughout L.A. County.

“Anyone who has taken Metro knows there is a mental health crisis on our transit system,” said Supervisor Janice Hahn, who authored the October 2021 motion to initiate talks between the Department of Mental Health and Metro. “With this new agreement, our Department of Mental Health will place teams of trained mental health professionals on our buses and trains so that they can respond to people in crisis, de-escalate potentially dangerous situations, and connect people with the long-term treatment and support they need.”

“This novel agreement heralds the creation of a powerful, collaborative partnership between Mental Health and Metro that will allow us to apply multiple approaches to improve community safety and increase access to services,” said Jonathan Sherin, M.D., Ph.D., Director of Mental Health. “At the end of the day, this mutual commitment will help us realize a better transportation system and at the same time triage those in need to relevant resources including behavioral health treatment and housing.”

Mental Health will work with Metro Transit Security to identify “hotspots” with high need for crisis response and to provide crisis intervention and de-escalation skills training to Metro’s security staff. Mental Health and Metro will also continually assess and refine the program utilizing its own research, national industry best practices from other transportation and crisis response agencies and stakeholder feedback to optimize the program’s effectiveness in maintaining public safety while diverting individuals in crisis to appropriate treatment.

“This partnership allows us to take a critical step toward assisting those facing mental health crises on our system, which is part of a larger focus on public safety across Metro,” said Metro CEO Stephanie N. Wiggins. “The agreement enables us to tap additional resources to respond quickly to those in crisis with field-based mental health services, which means law enforcement is not the first responder. We believe this is an important tactic in our strategy to create a more comprehensive community-oriented model for ensuring the safety and security of our transit riders.”

Under the signed agreement, this partnership between Mental Health and Metro will be ongoing for three years with the option to renew on an annual basis. Mental Health and Metro will conduct an initial needs assessment study to determine service, coverage and capacity needs prior to assigning response and outreach teams for this pilot.

For more information about visit Alternative Crisis Response.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

L.A. County to Deploy Mental Health Crisis Response Teams Across Metro System

L.A. County to Deploy Mental Health Crisis Response Teams Across Metro System
Friday, May 27, 2022
The Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health and the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced on May 26 they have entered into an agreement for Mental Health to pilot the provision of comprehensive crisis response services to individuals experiencing mental health crises while onboard Metro vehicles or at Metro stations.
FULL STORY...

Thursday COVID Roundup: 366 New SCV Cases; 6,245 New Cases Countywide

Thursday COVID Roundup: 366 New SCV Cases; 6,245 New Cases Countywide
Thursday, May 26, 2022
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday nine new deaths, 6,245 new cases countywide, 366 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...

County Development Authority Awarded $1m in Grants For Public Housing, Including Valencia

County Development Authority Awarded $1m in Grants For Public Housing, Including Valencia
Wednesday, May 25, 2022
The Los Angeles County Development Authority is pleased to announce that it has been awarded more than $1 million in grants from the California Public Utilities Commission, through the Solar on Multifamily Affordable Housing Program, which provides financial incentives for installing energy efficient systems on multifamily affordable housing throughout the State.
FULL STORY...

CHP Reminds Public To Buckle Up For Memorial Day

CHP Reminds Public To Buckle Up For Memorial Day
Wednesday, May 25, 2022
As the nation observes Memorial Day and honors those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country, travel to gatherings with family and friends will dramatically increase vehicles on roadways during the holiday weekend. 
FULL STORY...

Tuesday COVID Roundup: Nine New Deaths, 3,589 New Cases in County

Tuesday COVID Roundup: Nine New Deaths, 3,589 New Cases in County
Tuesday, May 24, 2022
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday nine new deaths and 3,589 new positive cases in Los Angeles County and 100 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 32,095, county case totals to 2,945,669 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 76,205 since March of 2020.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
L.A. County to Deploy Mental Health Crisis Response Teams Across Metro System
The Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health and the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced on May 26 they have entered into an agreement for Mental Health to pilot the provision of comprehensive crisis response services to individuals experiencing mental health crises while onboard Metro vehicles or at Metro stations.
L.A. County to Deploy Mental Health Crisis Response Teams Across Metro System
Cougars Ballentine, Osorio Combine for Three Top-Five Finishes at State Meet
College of the Canyons had two Cougars compete at the 2022 California Community College Athletic Association Track & Field State Championships hosted by Mt. San Antonio College May 20-21, with Matthew Ballentine and Milca Osorio finishing among the state's best in several events.
Cougars Ballentine, Osorio Combine for Three Top-Five Finishes at State Meet
Today in SCV History (May 27)
1971 - Community preview night (pre-grand opening), Magic Mountain [story]
opening night ticket to Magic Mountain
June 9: Learn How to Prepare Corporate Documents at COC SBDC Webinar
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a free webinar Meetings, Minutes and Motions: Preparing Corporate Documents on Wednesday, June 9, from noon to 1 p.m.
June 9: Learn How to Prepare Corporate Documents at COC SBDC Webinar
CSUN Professor Headed to Nairobi to Lead Photojournalism Program
The chance to change an individual’s life for the better is something most people hope to have at least once in their lives. California State University, Northridge journalism professor David Blumenkrantz will have that opportunity this summer.
CSUN Professor Headed to Nairobi to Lead Photojournalism Program
Feds Arrest Valencia Postal Worker, Santa Clarita Man on Fraud Charges
Federal authorities arrested a United States Postal Service mail carrier and a Santa Clarita Valley man on Thursday morning for allegedly scheming to steal approximately $800,000 in unemployment insurance funds by using false claims of COVID-related job losses and stealing UI debit cards from the U.S. mail.
Feds Arrest Valencia Postal Worker, Santa Clarita Man on Fraud Charges
CalArts Students Featured on New John Tejada Album
The third compilation album featuring original works by California Institute of the Arts students in electronic music was released on May 5 by the nonprofit United Kingdom record label Touched Music.
CalArts Students Featured on New John Tejada Album
Saugus High Students Take Part in Walkout to Call for Stricter Gun Laws
About 150 Saugus High School students walked out of class Thursday, participants said, to protest for gun laws following the Robb Elementary School shooting Tuesday in Uvalde, Texas.
Saugus High Students Take Part in Walkout to Call for Stricter Gun Laws
Infant Formula Options Expanded for California’s WIC Families
SACRAMENTO – To further support California families while supplies of infant formula remain limited, the California Department of Public Health is adding a new flexibility by expanding purchasing options for the WIC (Women, Infants and Children) program.
Infant Formula Options Expanded for California’s WIC Families
June 11: Jack Russell’s Great White at The Canyon
The Southern California blues/hard rock band Great White first took a bite out of the rock scene in 1984 and since then has achieved worldwide success, encompassing sales of over six million records.
June 11: Jack Russell’s Great White at The Canyon
June 5: Newhall Marketplace ‘Hello Summer’ Event
The Newhall Marketplace "Hello Summer" event will be held at the Newhall Community Center on Sunday, June 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
June 5: Newhall Marketplace ‘Hello Summer’ Event
Saugus High Students Win Award for PSA Video
Saugus High School students senior Alex McArdle and sophomore Joaquin Soto, with assistance from advisor Wade Williams, captured a $500 award for the Saugus High video program.
Saugus High Students Win Award for PSA Video
Wilk’s Whistleblower Protection Act Clears Another Hurdle
SACRAMENTO — State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced Thursday that Senate Bill 947 has successfully completed its journey through the Senate, as it passed unanimously off the Senate floor.
Wilk’s Whistleblower Protection Act Clears Another Hurdle
Thursday COVID Roundup: 366 New SCV Cases; 6,245 New Cases Countywide
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday nine new deaths, 6,245 new cases countywide, 366 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID Roundup: 366 New SCV Cases; 6,245 New Cases Countywide
Select DMVs Extending Hours Beginning June
The California Department of Motor Vehicles will open 64 field offices, including Santa Paula, an hour earlier beginning Thursday, June 2, and ending Friday, Sept. 30.
Select DMVs Extending Hours Beginning June
Today in SCV History (May 26)
1956 - Placerita Canyon State Park dedicated [story]
Oak of the Golden Dream
Sheriff Villanueva Begins Operation Safe Travel
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva held a press conference Tuesday to announce a new initiative to keep the public safe while they ride the Metro system.
Sheriff Villanueva Begins Operation Safe Travel
County Development Authority Awarded $1m in Grants For Public Housing, Including Valencia
The Los Angeles County Development Authority is pleased to announce that it has been awarded more than $1 million in grants from the California Public Utilities Commission, through the Solar on Multifamily Affordable Housing Program, which provides financial incentives for installing energy efficient systems on multifamily affordable housing throughout the State.
County Development Authority Awarded $1m in Grants For Public Housing, Including Valencia
Public Works Announces Road Closures Near Lake Hughes
Los Angeles County Public Works has announced a road closure near Lake Hughes late May.
Public Works Announces Road Closures Near Lake Hughes
June 23: VIA Summer BBQ Party Changes Date
The Valley Industry Association has changed the date of their upcoming summer BBQ party. 
June 23: VIA Summer BBQ Party Changes Date
CHP Reminds Public To Buckle Up For Memorial Day
As the nation observes Memorial Day and honors those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country, travel to gatherings with family and friends will dramatically increase vehicles on roadways during the holiday weekend. 
CHP Reminds Public To Buckle Up For Memorial Day
SCV Sheriff Station Increasing Law Enforcement Presence Around Schools
After the shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff Station will be working with all SCV School districts to ensure added safety through the remaining school year. 
SCV Sheriff Station Increasing Law Enforcement Presence Around Schools
Hart District Welcomes New Principal, Five New Assistant Principals
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board unanimously approved the appointment of Bryan Wilson as the new principal of Golden Oak Adult School. He takes over for Donna Manfredi who announced her retirement in March.
Hart District Welcomes New Principal, Five New Assistant Principals
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: