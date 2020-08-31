LASD, SCV Mark 19 Years Since Death of Dep. Jake Kuredjian

Monday marked 19 years since Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Hagop “Jake” Kuredjian paid the ultimate sacrifice while serving and protecting the residents of the Santa Clarita Valley.

Here’s more from the SCV Sheriff Station’s social media:

“Deputy Kuredjian was shot and killed after responding to back-up another deputy and federal agents who were attempting to serve a warrant on a man in Stevenson Ranch for impersonating a police officer and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

“Deputy Kuredjian had served with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department for 17 years and had been assigned to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station since 1995. He was 40 years old at the time of death.

“In 1989, Deputy Kuredjian was awarded the Sheriff’s Department’s Gold Meritorious Conduct Medal by former Sheriff Sherman Block for saving the life of a woman clinging to a small tree branch atop a cliff in the City of Malibu.

“As a tribute to our fallen comrade, all on-duty deputies assigned to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are wearing long-sleeve Class ‘A’ uniforms with a tie today.

“A beautifully engraved monument dedicated to Jake in Stevenson Ranch was unveiled on November 1, 2001, at the corner of Stevenson Ranch Parkway and Poe Parkway. It serves as a prevalent community reminder to keep Jake’s memory alive in the community and of the sacrifice that he made.

“On October 6, 2004, a ceremony took place to dedicate Jake Kuredjian Park at 26265 Pico Canyon Road, Stevenson Ranch, which was created to honor his memory.”