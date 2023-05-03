header image

May 3
1842 - California's first mining district established in SCV; Ygnacio del Valle, chairman [story]
Ygnacio del Valle
LASD: Share the Road and Look Out for One Another During Bicycle Safety Month
| Wednesday, May 3, 2023
Water drop


May is National Bicycle Safety Month and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is encouraging more people to get active and safely take bike rides.

“Bicycling is a great means of transportation and recreation, and everyone deserves to ride to their destination safely,” Sergeant Michael Lennig said. “Let’s look out for one another and share the road, share the responsibility.”

To help keep people biking or walking safe, LASD will conduct a traffic safety operation throughout the month focused on driver behaviors that put bicyclists and pedestrians at risk, such as speeding, making illegal turns, failure to yield right of way and stop sign or red light running.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department suggests the following safety tips for bicyclists and drivers:

Drivers

-Slow down and follow the speed limit. Be careful traveling through intersections.

-Look carefully for bicyclists and pedestrians before making a turn or opening a car door near streets or bike paths.

-Be patient when traveling behind a bicyclist and give them space when passing. California law requires drivers to change lanes, when possible, to pass bicyclists.

-Never drive distracted or impaired.

Bike Riders

-Use lights at night.

-Although not required for riders 18 and older, always wear a properly secured helmet. Helmets significantly reduce the chance of a head injury in the event of a crash.

-Bicyclists must travel in the same direction of traffic and have the same requirements as any slow-moving vehicle.

-Yield to pedestrians, just as a driver would. Pedestrians have the right-of-way within marked or unmarked crosswalks at intersections.

Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
