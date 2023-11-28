LASD Warns Consumers of Package Thefts

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department and the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station issued a warning for holiday season shoppers who have purchased goods online during CyberMonday sales to be aware their packages may be targeted by mail theives.

CyberMonday means the future delivery of several packages. Although you may be anxiously awaiting their arrival, remember thieves are also on the look out for delivered packages left unattended, especially during the holiday season.

Follow these tips to help keep your packages safe:

–Follow tracking numbers and sign up for delivery notifications so you know the current whereabouts of your package.

–Not going to be home? Ask a trusted family member or neighbor to be on the lookout for your delivery.

–Request the package be left out of view, perhaps behind a pillar, bench, or alongside the house.

–If available, request signature confirmation upon delivery.

–Ordered from Amazon? Secure Amazon lockers are available at various locations throughout the Santa Clarita Valley including Whole Foods and the Valencia Town Center Mall, among other locations.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...