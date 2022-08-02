Latest Edition of CalArts Magazine, The Pool, Now Online

The latest issue of The Pool, the California Institute of the Arts alumnx/alumni magazine, is now online.

Named “The Comeback”’ issue, the magazine captures the stories of how CalArts made its way back to in-person learning, art making and celebration after a year-plus of remote-ness. In addition, find several features about CalArtians who are making their own mark in this new, and, hopefully, post-pandemic world.

The Pool #11 features:

–A video feature on artist and alum Foremost, who established the Freedom Art Squad, a youth development project that uses art and imaginative play to reimagine school safety and advocate for alternatives to law enforcement on school campuses in the Antelope Valley.

–An interview with Pulitzer Prize winner Raven Chacon, who won the 2022 prize for his piece Voiceless Mass. The CalArts alum also became the first Native American to receive the coveted award

–A 24700 podcast episode featuring a conversation with alums Jenny Curtis and Chris Porter on their podcast, Solar.

–Theater faculty Camille Benda on her book, “Dressing the Resistance and Costume Design.”

–An interview with CalArts Art Studio and Gallery Manager (and alum) John Hogan about his new book, “Here to Help! (within reason)” and an image gallery of flyers he’s created throughout the years.

–A bonus podcast with alums Mike Rianda and Jeff Rowe on the making the Oscar-nominated “Mitchells vs. the Machines.”

–An insightful conversation between new Board Chair Charmaine Jefferson and recent CalArts grad Jo Siri.

–Thoughts on this issue and this particular moment in time from CalArts President Ravi Rajan.

–A year-end photo gallery titled, “The Comeback, CalArts Style.”

— A piece about an international ensemble that presented ‘Augustine Machine ou Encore Une Nuit d’Insomnie’ at the Conservatoire National Supérieur d’Art Dramatique in Paris.

–An interview with Emily Dean who directed the “The Very Pulse of the Machine” episode from Volume III of “Love, Death + Robots.”

To view the magazine visit The Pool #11.

