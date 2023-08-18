Limited Guided Tours at Tomo Kahni State Historic Park

California State Parks will be offering guided tours of Tomo Kahni State Historic Park to the public for a limited time starting in mid-September.

View ancient rock art and learn about the history, sacred lore and living culture of the Kawaiisu people through this former village site.

Due to the sensitivity of the location, access is only available through guided tours. Starting Sept. 9, tours will be offered every Saturday until Oct. 14.

Only 15 participants are permitted per tour. The tour fee is $20 per person. Reserve your spot at ReserveCalifornia.com now.

Tours begin with an orientation in Tehachapi. After an orientation, participants must caravan or carpool approximately 12 miles to the park. The moderately strenuous walking tour takes about three hours to complete; the overall tour, including orientation and return, takes about four hours.

Tomo-Kahni State Historic Park was created in 1993 to protect and preserve the integrity of this unique site. Nestled atop a ridge in the Tehachapi Mountains, overlooking Sand Canyon to the east and the Tehachapi valley to the west, Tomo-Kahni, or “Winter Village,” was the site of a Kawaiisu (Nuwa) village.

The location was likely chosen for its moderate temperature and plentiful resources. The Kawaiisu migrated from the Great Basin and made the Tehachapi their home for two to three thousand years. The Kawaiisu are noted for their finely woven baskets of intricate and colorful design.

Additional tour and park information can be found at www.parks.ca.gov/tomokahni.

Tomo Kahni Guided Tour Schedule – Fall 2023

Sept. 9, 2023

Sept. 16, 2023

Sept. 23, 2023

Sept. 30, 2023

Oct. 7, 2023

Oct. 14, 2023

