Local Man, 34, Arrested on Gun, Drug Charges

[SCV Sheriff] – On Saturday night around 9:30 p.m, a deputy patrolling in a residential area of Canyon Country near Live Oak Springs Road observed a driver traveling at a high rate of speed (approximately 55 mph in a 25 mph zone). After the deputy conducted a traffic stop for the unsafe speed, he learned that the man didn’t have a current driver’s license, and the deputy noticed a firearm sticking out of the driver’s side door compartment.

Upon further investigation, the deputy ended up finding a total of two loaded firearms in the vehicle, in addition to various narcotics. Interestingly enough, the suspect reportedly had two other speeding citations in his wallet that had been issued.