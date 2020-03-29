Local Man, 34, Arrested on Gun, Drug Charges

Uploaded: , Sunday, Mar 29, 2020

By Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

[SCV Sheriff] – On Saturday night around 9:30 p.m, a deputy patrolling in a residential area of Canyon Country near Live Oak Springs Road observed a driver traveling at a high rate of speed (approximately 55 mph in a 25 mph zone). After the deputy conducted a traffic stop for the unsafe speed, he learned that the man didn’t have a current driver’s license, and the deputy noticed a firearm sticking out of the driver’s side door compartment.

Upon further investigation, the deputy ended up finding a total of two loaded firearms in the vehicle, in addition to various narcotics. Interestingly enough, the suspect reportedly had two other speeding citations in his wallet that had been issued.

Deputies arrested the 34-year-old Santa Clarita man on felony charges of possession of firearm with narcotics and possession of firearm by known addict. The suspect was transported and booked at Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. The suspect’s vehicle was towed.

