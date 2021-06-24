Logix Makes Forbes List of America’s Best-In-State Credit Unions 2021

Logix Federal Credit Union announced Thursday that, for the fourth consecutive year, it has been awarded on the Forbes list of America’s Best-In-State Credit Unions 2021. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on June 24 and can be viewed at America’s Best Credit Unions In Each State 2021.

Forbes and Statista identified America’s Best-In-State Credit Unions 2021 based on an independent survey of approximately 25,000 U.S. consumers who were asked to rate credit unions at which they have or previously have had checking accounts. Participants made recommendations regarding overall satisfaction. They also assessed banks in the following areas: trust, terms and conditions, branch services, digital services, customer service, and financial advice.

Based on the results of the study, Logix staff is ecstatic to be recognized on the Forbes list of America’s Best-In-State Credit Unions 2021. Logix members continue to vote the credit union best, as Logix is one of two credit unions in the entire state honored with this award for four consecutive years.

“We’re fortunate to have the best members,” said Kevin Rishko, SVP of Retail Banking and Loan Centers. “Year over year, they vote Logix as their preferred financial institution with surveys and by referring

friends and family. We are grateful to have their support.”

Forbes ranked Logix near the top in scores for most trusted credit unions, and for being a financial institution members would recommend to their friends. Logix CEO Ana Fonseca shared her gratitude for member support.

“Attaining this recognition during normal times is commendable, but the fact that we’ve achieved it during the most challenging time in our history demonstrates our commitment to helping our members thrive even during the most difficult times.”

About Logix

Chartered in 1937, Logix Federal Credit Union offers a full menu of financial services, and surcharge-free access to 30,000 ATMs nationwide. Logix Federal Credit Union is rated “superior” for financial strength, and is the largest credit union headquartered in Los Angeles County, with more than 215,000 members and $8 billion in assets. Logix operates 18 branches in Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Federally insured by NCUA. Logix is an Equal Housing Lending. NMLS ID 503781. For more information, visit www.lfcu.com.

