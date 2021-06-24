header image

June 24
1980 - Saugus Train Station relocated to Heritage Junction [story]
Saugus Train Station
Logix Makes Forbes List of America’s Best-In-State Credit Unions 2021
| Thursday, Jun 24, 2021

Logix Federal Credit Union announced Thursday that, for the fourth consecutive year, it has been awarded on the Forbes list of America’s Best-In-State Credit Unions 2021. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on June 24 and can be viewed at America’s Best Credit Unions In Each State 2021.

Forbes and Statista identified America’s Best-In-State Credit Unions 2021 based on an independent survey of approximately 25,000 U.S. consumers who were asked to rate credit unions at which they have or previously have had checking accounts. Participants made recommendations regarding overall satisfaction. They also assessed banks in the following areas: trust, terms and conditions, branch services, digital services, customer service, and financial advice.

Based on the results of the study, Logix staff is ecstatic to be recognized on the Forbes list of America’s Best-In-State Credit Unions 2021. Logix members continue to vote the credit union best, as Logix is one of two credit unions in the entire state honored with this award for four consecutive years.

“We’re fortunate to have the best members,” said Kevin Rishko, SVP of Retail Banking and Loan Centers. “Year over year, they vote Logix as their preferred financial institution with surveys and by referring
friends and family. We are grateful to have their support.”

Forbes ranked Logix near the top in scores for most trusted credit unions, and for being a financial institution members would recommend to their friends. Logix CEO Ana Fonseca shared her gratitude for member support.

“Attaining this recognition during normal times is commendable, but the fact that we’ve achieved it during the most challenging time in our history demonstrates our commitment to helping our members thrive even during the most difficult times.”

About Logix
Chartered in 1937, Logix Federal Credit Union offers a full menu of financial services, and surcharge-free access to 30,000 ATMs nationwide. Logix Federal Credit Union is rated “superior” for financial strength, and is the largest credit union headquartered in Los Angeles County, with more than 215,000 members and $8 billion in assets. Logix operates 18 branches in Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Federally insured by NCUA. Logix is an Equal Housing Lending. NMLS ID 503781. For more information, visit www.lfcu.com.

LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
06-11-2021 SCV Hotels Bounce Back as Pandemic Winds Down
06-10-2021 Registration Open for Walmart Santa Clarita’s Free Virtual Community Academy
06-10-2021 Princess Cruises Unveils New On-Demand Feature that Increases Personalized Service
06-10-2021 Annual SCV Water Quality Report Released
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Fostering Youth Independence Honors Volunteers, Foster Youth at ‘Celebration of Everything’
Local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence held a “Celebration of Everything,” re-introducing its annual volunteer appreciation event which had been postponed because of the pandemic, and also celebrating its graduating foster youth.
Fostering Youth Independence Honors Volunteers, Foster Youth at ‘Celebration of Everything’
Artist Phung Huynh Named Creative Strategist for County’s Immigrant Affairs Office
The Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs is honored to welcome celebrated artist Phung Huynh to the department as Creative Strategist for the Office of Immigrant Affairs as part of the Creative Strategist Program administered by the L.A. County Department of Arts and Culture.
Artist Phung Huynh Named Creative Strategist for County’s Immigrant Affairs Office
West Ranch’s Cory Cofield, Andrew Meadow Earn First-Team All-League Honors
While the pandemic-shortened season might not have been perfect, West Ranch boys basketball’s 10-0 record was flawless, with a run that also earned a couple of all-league honors for the team’s biggest contributors.
West Ranch’s Cory Cofield, Andrew Meadow Earn First-Team All-League Honors
Registration for 2022 Santa Clarita Marathon Opens July 1
The Santa Clarita Marathon, presented by Parkway Motorcars, returns for its 25th iteration on the streets and trails of Santa Clarita on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.
Registration for 2022 Santa Clarita Marathon Opens July 1
Hart Baseball Advances to Second-Round in State Playoffs
The Hart High baseball season continues for another day as the Indians won their road playoff matchup against the Arroyo Grande Eagles on Tuesday.
Hart Baseball Advances to Second-Round in State Playoffs
Public Health Issues Extreme Heat Warning for SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued an Extreme Heat Warning for the Santa Clarita Valley as high temperatures have been forecast for Saturday, June 26 - Tuesday, June 29.
Public Health Issues Extreme Heat Warning for SCV
City Accepting Applications for Parks, Recreation, Community Services Commissioner
The city of Santa Clarita is encouraging interested and qualified residents to apply for an open commissioner position available on the City’s Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission. The term will expire on December 31, 2022.
City Accepting Applications for Parks, Recreation, Community Services Commissioner
TMU’s Byron Smith Goes Pro
Byron Smith's baseball career appeared to end on a high note, after he was named to both the All-Golden State Athletic Conference and GSAC Gold Glove Teams as a senior.
TMU’s Byron Smith Goes Pro
Interstate 210 Closure Expected to Cause Weekend Traffic Delays
Commuters should expect traffic delays in the Newhall Pass over the weekend, as Interstate 210 is set to be fully closed.
Interstate 210 Closure Expected to Cause Weekend Traffic Delays
Live Audience Returns to City Council Meeting
The Santa Clarita City Council was excited to greet a live audience Tuesday evening at its first in-person regular meeting since March 2020, when state health orders pushed public meetings online.
Live Audience Returns to City Council Meeting
Today in SCV History (June 24)
1980 - Saugus Train Station relocated to Heritage Junction [story]
Saugus Train Station
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 28,153; Cases Remain Low In Those Experiencing Homelessness
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 11 new deaths and 260 new cases of COVID-19, with 28,153 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 28,153; Cases Remain Low In Those Experiencing Homelessness
County Supervisors Appoint First Youth Commissioners
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors have appointed the first five Youth Commissioners to join Los Angeles County's first-ever Youth Commission.
County Supervisors Appoint First Youth Commissioners
SCV Chili Cook-Off Returns Oct. 28 With Halloween Theme
The summer will be over but the eighth annual SCV Chili-Cook Off will heat up the fall with a Halloween Theme competition, to raise money for local charities.
SCV Chili Cook-Off Returns Oct. 28 With Halloween Theme
Live Theatre Returns With Phoenix Festival
With pandemic restrictions lifted live theater performances are returning with this years Phoenix Festival.
Live Theatre Returns With Phoenix Festival
City Opposes State Plan To Move Juvenile Offenders To Saugus
The Santa Clarita City Council voted Tuesday to oppose a state-appointed committee’s decision to move juvenile offenders to Camp Joseph Scott and Camp Kenyon Scudder in Saugus.
City Opposes State Plan To Move Juvenile Offenders To Saugus
Hart Board Approves Budget, Faces $8.9 Mil. Deficit
The William S. Hart Union High School District’s governing board approved a budget for the 2021-22 school year last week that details an $8.9 million deficit for the district.  
Hart Board Approves Budget, Faces $8.9 Mil. Deficit
County Extends Eviction Moratorium Until September
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted Tuesday to extend the county’s rent eviction moratorium three months through Sept. 30 to allow residents more time to get back on their feet as the economy begins to return to pre-pandemic levels.
County Extends Eviction Moratorium Until September
Today in SCV History (June 23)
1946, 11:20pm: William S. Hart, 81, dies at L.A.'s California Lutheran Hospital, leaving his Newhall home and 80-acre estate to L.A. County and his Hollywood home to L.A. City [story]
Hart dies
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 28,144; L.A. County Cases Among Pregnant Women Drop
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 5 new deaths and 172 new cases of COVID-19, with 28,144 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 28,144; L.A. County Cases Among Pregnant Women Drop
AOC Freshman Hosting Virtual Talent Show Benefiting India’s COVID-19 Relief
Varun Ramanan, a freshman at Academy of the Canyons, is hosting a virtual talent show Saturday, July 24, from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. to help raise funds for India's COVID-19 relief efforts.
AOC Freshman Hosting Virtual Talent Show Benefiting India’s COVID-19 Relief
L.A. County Recognized for Civil Engineering, Bouquet Canyon Road Project
Los Angeles County Public Works was lauded this week for outstanding work in civil engineering and public infrastructure, including the Bouquet Canyon Road project, from local branches of the American Society of Civil Engineers and American Public Works Association.
L.A. County Recognized for Civil Engineering, Bouquet Canyon Road Project
