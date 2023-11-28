header image

November 28
1950 - CalArts grad Ed Harris ("A Beautiful Mind," "Apollo 13," "Westworld") born in New Jersey [link]
Make a Paw-sitive Impact on Pets During the Holidays
| Tuesday, Nov 28, 2023
dogs

The Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation asks Santa Clarita residents to make a paw-sitive impact on pets this holiday season.

When you support the Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation, you help provide a better life for pets in and out of the shelter system.

Your generosity not only supports animals within care centers managed by the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control by providing funds for things like medical care and grooming, it also supports the “Pets Are Family Program,” which helps keep animals in loving homes and out of the county care center system.

The foundation helps subsidize spay/neuter, veterinary outreach, foster supplies, disaster relief efforts and much more.

Donate today at Give Now Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation.

For more information visit the Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation at lacountyanimals.org.

Vasquez Rocks Offers Hiking, Little Ones Nature Hour

Vasquez Rocks Offers Hiking, Little Ones Nature Hour
Tuesday, Nov 28, 2023
Two hiking programs, Rise and Shine and Sunset Strolls and a baby/toddler program, Little Ones Nature Hour, are offered at Vasquez Rocks Natural Area and Interpretive Center in Agua Dulce this season.
FULL STORY...

County Assessor Issues 2023 Annual Report

County Assessor Issues 2023 Annual Report
Tuesday, Nov 28, 2023
Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang has released the 2023 Annual Report, providing a comprehensive overview of the Assessor's Office activities, achievements and key initiatives throughout the past operating year.
FULL STORY...

LASD Warns Consumers of Package Thefts

LASD Warns Consumers of Package Thefts
Tuesday, Nov 28, 2023
The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department and the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station issued a warning for holiday season shoppers who have purchased goods online during CyberMonday sales to be aware their packages may be targeted by mail theives.
FULL STORY...

Beach Water Advisory Issued for L.A. County Beaches

Beach Water Advisory Issued for L.A. County Beaches
Monday, Nov 27, 2023
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Dec. 11: Light Up a Life Ceremony at Henry Mayo
This holiday season, give the Gift of Life. Honor or remember a loved one through the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation’s Gift of Life program. Sponsorship levels range from $25, $50, $100, $250, $500 and $1,000.
Dec. 11: Light Up a Life Ceremony at Henry Mayo
Dec. 2: Cars & Coffee Toy Drive to Benefit SCV
Porsche Santa Clarita’s last Cars & Coffee event of the year will be held Saturday, Dec. 2, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. All makes and models of cars are welcome.
Dec. 2: Cars & Coffee Toy Drive to Benefit SCV
Nov. 30: Eat-for-A-Cause Fundraiser to Benefit the Triumph Foundation
Join the Triumph Foundation for dinner on Thursday, Nov. 30 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Route 66 Classic Grill in Canyon Country and 10% of your dinner tab will go to support Triumph.
Nov. 30: Eat-for-A-Cause Fundraiser to Benefit the Triumph Foundation
The Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation asks Santa Clarita residents to make a paw-sitive impact on pets this holiday season.
FYI Hosts ‘Friendsgiving’ for Foster Youth
Local foster youth recently enjoyed a “Friendsgiving” hosted by Fostering Youth Independence, an annual event that is one of the ways FYI builds a caring community for these vulnerable youth who are aging out of the foster system without a permanent family.
FYI Hosts ‘Friendsgiving’ for Foster Youth
Solo Art Exhibit ‘Chaos Coordinate System’ at Newhall Community Center
The city of Santa Clarita has announced a solo exhibition by Xu Shuai, “Chaos Coordinate System,” which will be on view through March 25, 2024 at the Newhall Community Center, 22421 Market St., Newhall, CA 91321.
Solo Art Exhibit ‘Chaos Coordinate System’ at Newhall Community Center
Vasquez Rocks Offers Hiking, Little Ones Nature Hour
Two hiking programs, Rise and Shine and Sunset Strolls and a baby/toddler program, Little Ones Nature Hour, are offered at Vasquez Rocks Natural Area and Interpretive Center in Agua Dulce this season.
Vasquez Rocks Offers Hiking, Little Ones Nature Hour
Child & Family Center Receives $15,000 Grant From Boston Scientific Foundation
Child & Family Center has received a $15,000 grant from the Boston Scientific Foundation. The funds will support Mental Health Services for children, youth and adults who don’t have any insurance.
Child & Family Center Receives $15,000 Grant From Boston Scientific Foundation
Mattress Recycling, Disposal Available in SCV
In the State of California, you have several options when you’d like to recycle a mattress, all at no cost to you.
Mattress Recycling, Disposal Available in SCV
County Assessor Issues 2023 Annual Report
Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang has released the 2023 Annual Report, providing a comprehensive overview of the Assessor's Office activities, achievements and key initiatives throughout the past operating year.
County Assessor Issues 2023 Annual Report
City Increases Street Sweeping to Weekly, Next Six Weeks
During this windy, winter season in the city of Santa Clarita, don’t forget that yard waste, including all raked leaves, belong loosely (not bagged) in your green organics container.
City Increases Street Sweeping to Weekly, Next Six Weeks
California Credit Union Awards Grant to Castaic High School Teacher
Students at Castaic High School will enjoy an expanded music program, thanks to funding from California Credit Union through its Fall 2023 Teacher Grant program. Eugene Kim, a performing arts teacher at Castaic High School earned a $500 grant to help fund the band and color guard field show.
California Credit Union Awards Grant to Castaic High School Teacher
SCV Sheriff’s Station Annual Toy Drive
Help make a difference in the life of a child by donating a new, unwrapped toy at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station lobby anytime between Tuesday, Nov. 28 through Monday, Dec. 18.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Annual Toy Drive
SCV Rotary Club Delivers Holiday Turkeys
Members of the Rotary Club of Santa Clarita Valley recently celebrated an annual tradition of delivering turkeys for the holiday season to those in need in the SCV.
SCV Rotary Club Delivers Holiday Turkeys
LASD Warns Consumers of Package Thefts
The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department and the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station issued a warning for holiday season shoppers who have purchased goods online during CyberMonday sales to be aware their packages may be targeted by mail theives.
LASD Warns Consumers of Package Thefts
Today in SCV History (Nov. 28)
1950 - CalArts grad Ed Harris ("A Beautiful Mind," "Apollo 13," "Westworld") born in New Jersey [link]
Lady Mustangs Suffer Season’s First Loss
It came down to turnovers and made free throws.
Lady Mustangs Suffer Season’s First Loss
City Unveils Upgrade to Public Library Website
The Santa Clarita Public Library is thrilled to unveil its newly redesigned website, residing under the same domain - SantaClaritaLibrary.com.
City Unveils Upgrade to Public Library Website
Lady Cougars Trounced by Chaffey 0-5 in Playoffs
No. 9 College of the Canyons was on the wrong end of a 5-0 result vs. No. 1 Chaffey College in the second of the 3C2A Southern California Regional playoffs on Tuesday, Nov. 21. 
Lady Cougars Trounced by Chaffey 0-5 in Playoffs
Cougars’ Season Ends with Bowl Game Loss to Citrus
College of the Canyons ended its season with a 42-13 loss at Citrus College in the 2023 Western State Bowl on Saturday, Nov. 25.
Cougars’ Season Ends with Bowl Game Loss to Citrus
Big Chicken, SCV Boys & Girls Club Partner for Holiday Toy Drive
Big Chicken Valencia, a popular local eatery known for its delicious chicken sandwiches, is thrilled to announce its partnership with the Santa Clarita Boys and Girls Club for a special holiday toy drive.
Big Chicken, SCV Boys & Girls Club Partner for Holiday Toy Drive
Princess Cruises Gearing Up for Port Canaveral Inaugural Voyage
Princess Cruises is gearing up for a momentous occasion one year from today as Caribbean Princess prepares to embark on its first-ever voyage from Port Canaveral, establishing a new homeport in the heart of Central Florida.
Princess Cruises Gearing Up for Port Canaveral Inaugural Voyage
City Reminding Community of Family Literacy Festival Dec. 2
Brace yourselves for an interstellar adventure at the 16th annual Family Literacy Festival, where imagination knows no bounds!
City Reminding Community of Family Literacy Festival Dec. 2
Dec. 10: Scenic Hills Singers Free Christmas Concert
The Scenic Hills Singers will host a free Christmas concert at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church Sunday, Dec. 10, at 4 p.m.
Dec. 10: Scenic Hills Singers Free Christmas Concert
