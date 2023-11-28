Make a Paw-sitive Impact on Pets During the Holidays

The Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation asks Santa Clarita residents to make a paw-sitive impact on pets this holiday season.

When you support the Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation, you help provide a better life for pets in and out of the shelter system.

Your generosity not only supports animals within care centers managed by the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control by providing funds for things like medical care and grooming, it also supports the “Pets Are Family Program,” which helps keep animals in loving homes and out of the county care center system.

The foundation helps subsidize spay/neuter, veterinary outreach, foster supplies, disaster relief efforts and much more.

Donate today at Give Now Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation.

For more information visit the Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation at lacountyanimals.org.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...