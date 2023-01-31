March 11: Free to Be Me Festival at Canyon Country Community Center

The Free to Be Me Festival will be held Saturday, March 11, noon to 3 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway, Canyon Country, CA 91351.

The Free To Be Me Festival is a free community event celebrating the special needs community and their families through a series of inclusive and adaptive activities.

Enjoy live sensory-friendly entertainment, arts and crafts, recreational activities, sensory play and more.

A chill zone will also be available for those that need a calming space.

The event is held outdoors with an indoor sensory safe space. A select number of headphones will be available for check out. Sign language interpreters will be at the stage. Stickers with phone numbers will be available for identification purposes.

Stage Schedule

Noon Welcome

12:05 p.m. Special Needs Combo Classes from Dance Studio 84

12:15 p.m. Active Storytime – Santa Clarita Public Library

12:30 p.m. Live Music by Pop Vision (Top 40s)

1 p.m. Event Announcements

1:05 p.m. Line Dance Instruction

1:15 p.m. Active Storytime – Santa Clarita Public Library

1:30 p.m. Live Music by Pop Vision (Top 40s)

2 p.m. Event Announcements

2:05 p.m. Line Dance Instruction

2:15 p.m. Active Storytime – Santa Clarita Public Library

2:30 p.m. Live Music by Pop Vision (Top 40s)

3 p.m. Thank You, Event Ends

For more information about the Free to Be Me Festival, please contact the city of Santa Clarita’s Arts and Events Office at (661) 250-3787 or aeo@santa-clarita.com.

Visit SCV Arts.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...