March 14: Annual St. Francis Dam Disaster Lecture, Bus Tour

The nonprofit Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society will commemorate the 92nd anniversary of the second-worst disaster in California history with its annual St. Francis Dam Disaster Lecture and bus tour to the dam site in San Francisquito Canyon on Saturday, March 14.
Leading the tour will be Dianne Erskine-Hellrigel, executive director of the Community Hiking Club and president of the Santa Clara River Watershed Conservancy, and Dr. Alan Pollack, president of the SCV Historical Society.
Both were instrumental in creating and promoting the legislation leading to the National Memorial.
Erskine-Hellrigel has been featured on SCVTV’s “Points of Interest” and Pollack has been featured on Travel Channel’s “Mysteries at the Museum” as well as local television.
The failure of the St. Francis Dam on March 12, 1928, also one of the worst disasters in American history, killed more than 400 people. The dam break and subsequent flood leveled farms and homesteads, destroyed property and livestock and changed dam construction safety forever.
The 1906 San Francisco earthquake, which killed more than 3,000 people, is the state’s worst disaster.
Dianne Erskine-Hellrigel at St. Francis Dam site.
March 14’s activities will begin as guests check in at Heritage Junction, adjacent to Wm. S. Hart Park in Newhall, at 10:30 a.m. to secure their seats inside the Saugus Train Station freight room.
At 11 a.m., Erskine-Hellrigel and Pollack will host an introductory PowerPoint presentation detailing the dam’s history and the disaster’s aftermath.
A Q&A session will follow, and at approximately 12:30 p.m., all ticketed guests will board a motorcoach for the brief ride to the dam site in San Francisquito Canyon.
The first stop will be at Powerhouse 2 (exterior only), then the dam site ruins further up the canyon.
Guests will get off the bus and join Erskine-Hellrigel and Pollack on a hike through the debris field as the hosts tell the stories behind the ruins, including the Western Wing Dyke, the Pyramid formation, and other remaining blocks of the dam.
Guests will have a choice of hikes which may include walking in brush, on uneven surfaces, and up a steep hill, so organizers urge guests to wear long pants, long sleeves and tennis shoes/hiking boots, and recommend a hat and sunscreen.
Alan Pollack at St. Francis Dam site.
The tour will end when the bus returns to Heritage Junction by 4 p.m.
Tickets are $45 per person, pre-paid. Funds raised will benefit programs of the Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society.
Price includes a snack and bottled water. Guests will be welcome to take a bag lunch to eat on the bus.
Heritage Junction is located at 24101 Newhall Avenue, Newhall 91321.
Should another recession occur in the coming years, Santa Clarita is well-positioned to remain a strong economy, city officials said Tuesday during a study session in preparation for its 2020-21 spending plan.
Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth met with students at Golden Valley High School on Thursday, February 6, to present 25 additional recycling bins the students had requested to enhance the recycling program already in place.
Have your beauty and eat it, too. Join SCV Water on Saturday, Feb. 8., from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. to learn about Waterwise Vegetable Gardening. We’ll show you how to integrate edible plants, fruits and vegetables into a water-wise landscape that doesn't sacrifice curb appeal.
Every year during Black History Month, California State University, Northridge hosts a wide array of events to honor the legacy and future of the black community. February’s events will be hosted by several departments and campus bodies.
The annual College of the Canyons Women’s Conference returns Saturday, March 21 with an exciting lineup of presenters and breakout sessions centered around the theme “Empowered Women: Health, Wellness, and Balance.”
Should another recession occur in the coming years, Santa Clarita is well-positioned to remain a strong economy, city officials said Tuesday during a study session in preparation for its 2020-21 spending plan.
Flair Cleaners, Southern California’s leading eco-friendly dry clean-er, is hosting its 5th Annual Flair Cares Food Drive, Hang Up Hunger, Feb. 10 - 29. The drive benefits the Westside Food Bank, the North Hollywood Interfaith Food Pantry, and the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry.
Circle of Hope is proud to announce and welcome Cheryl Ramirez as the new Director of Client Services for the organization. Cheryl will be replacing Jill Bondy, who announced her retirement earlier this year.
While many cities in the Golden State are dealing with the struggle of funding pension and other post-employment benefits, Santa Clarita remains in good financial standing, and that is not by accident.
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority has selected Marc A. Lucio as Captain of the Transit Services Bureau, the agency tasked with providing police services to Metro buses, trains and properties throughout the county.
JCI Santa Clarita, a local young professional organization that teaches leadership development through civic engagement, will partner with a local Gallup-certified Strengths Coach and the College of the Canyons Center of Civic Engagement to offer a training workshop on Tuesday, February 25, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Producers have set the talent lineup for “The Oscars Red Carpet Show,” the official pre-show for the 92nd Academy Awards,
to begin Sunday at 3:30 p.m. PST on ABC leading up to the Oscars telecast starting at 5 p.m.
Twenty people onboard Princess Cruises' Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan have tested positive for coronavirus in health screenings of all guests and crew by the Japanese Ministry of Health, the Valencia, California-based cruise line reported in an updated news release Wednesday.
