March 18: Public Meeting on Santa Clarita’s Biking, Walking Plan

The city of Santa Clarita will host another public meeting for residents to discuss and provide feedback on biking and walking solutions in the community on Wednesday, March 18, at 6:30 p.m.

In shaping the Non-Motorized Transportation Plan for Santa Clarita’s future, it is a necessity to receive input from the public that the Plan will serve.

To date, participation has been outstanding with online responses from more than 800 residents, along with the attendance of an additional 140 residents at three pop-up workshops and two previous neighborhood public meetings.

The overarching goal of the plan is to reduce single-occupancy vehicle use and traffic congestion by promoting bicycling and walking.

At the March 18 public meeting, residents can expect to hear about the city’s ideas and developments for reaching this goal, in addition to being given an open forum for opinions and critique.

The meeting will take place in the Century Room of Santa Clarita City Hall, 23920 Valencia Boulevard, Valencia 91355.

For more information about Santa Clarita’s Non-Motorized Transportation Plan and the upcoming public meeting, please visit BikeSantaClarita.com or contact Tom Reilly at treilly@santa-clarita.com.