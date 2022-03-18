March 19: Junior Lake Life Guard Program at Castaic Lake Opens Registration

The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation announced the Junior Lake Lifeguard Program will open online registrations for participants to try out for Summer 2022 sessions on Saturday, March 19.
Serving as one of the most successful water safety training programs in L.A. County, the popular co-ed program provides a challenging and exciting open water environment for kids ages 9-17 who live many miles away from the coast to partake in water activities and learn essential lie-saving skills in a fun, unique environment.
The Junior Lake Lifeguard program is offered at three L.A. County freshwater lakes located at Castaic Lake Recreation Area, Frank G. Bonelli Regional Park and Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area.
“The Junior Lake Lifeguard program provides a space for youth to explore career pathways for L.A. County Parks Lakes and Aquatic programs,” said Chris Graham, Chief Lake Lifeguard at L.A. County Parks. “The program will provide participants with a motivating experience through engaging activities designed to teach youth skills that can be applied to situations throughout their lives. This is an opportunity like no other for youth to get active, make new friends and create memories while gaining useful, lifelong takeaways.”
The program is overseen by trained, certified lifeguard staff who serve as mentors and impart their experience by leading hands-on activities that introduce youth to water safety, athleticism, teamwork and a career in aquatics. Youth participants learn from a variety of activities that range from first aid, CPR, water rescue skills and more.
Youth participants are required to try out for the program, unless they participated in the 2021 program and must pass to register.
Established in 1990, the L.A. County Parks Junior Lake Lifeguard Program has grown into one of the most successful water safety training programs in L.A. County. Each year hundreds of Junior Lake Lifeguards participate in the program and obtain the skills to become a real lifeguard. Past participants have gone on to use the skills and training learned as Junior Lake Lifeguards in careers as lifeguards and even to provide vital first aid to family members.
The L.A. County Department of Parks and Recreation manages 183 parks and operates a network of 70,079 acres of parkland, 475 sports amenities such as futsal, basketball, tennis, lawn bowling and multipurpose fields, 42 swimming pools, 15 wildlife sanctuaries, 10 nature centers that serve as a refuge for over 200 animals, 14 lakes, three of which are boating and swimming lakes, five equestrians centers, more than 210 miles of multi-use trails for hiking, biking, and horseback riding and the largest municipal golf system in the nation, consisting of 20 golf courses.
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation announced today that the Junior Lake Lifeguard Program will open online registrations for participants to try out for Summer 2022 sessions on Saturday, March 19.
Actor, voice artist, musician and California Institute of the Arts alum Emilio Delgado (Theater 1971), best known for his work on the beloved children’s television series "Sesame Street," died on March 10 in Manhattan, in New York City. He was 81.
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation announced today that the Junior Lake Lifeguard Program will open online registrations for participants to try out for Summer 2022 sessions on Saturday, March 19.
College of the Canyons remained unbeaten in conference play while Dom De Luca and Hugo Amsallem tied for medalist honors, with Leo Cheng trailing in third place, to lead the Cougars past the eight-team field at Antelope Valley Country Club.
Sony Pictures Animation’s "The Mitchells vs. The Machines" was the big winner March 12 at the 49th annual Annie Awards, taking home the coveted Best Feature Award, as well as awards in seven other categories. The sci-fi comedy’s California institute of the Arts creators were recognized during the livestreamed ceremony, which saw fellow CalArts alums also earning awards.
TMU Men's Golf, receiving votes in the latest NAIA Coaches' Poll, began its spring break trip to Nevada by competing in the Rocky Mountain Intercollegiate Tuesday and Wednesday at Reflection Bay Golf Club.
What started as lower abdominal pains in January 2021 that would strike suddenly, like labor pains, eventually escalated to unintended weight loss, loss of appetite, blood in the stool and frequent vomiting for Melissa Ursini, 37, of Santa Clarita.
College of the Canyons women's tennis etched its mark in the school's history books in dramatic fashion on March 15, winning the first Western State Conference Championship in the program's young history with an 8-1 home win over visiting Antelope Valley College.
The West Ranch Dance Team from West Ranch High School in Stevenson Ranch won overall National Grand Champions at the 2022 School Dance and Drills Nationals Contest of Champions held March 4 to March 6 in Orlando, Fla.
The California Department of Motor Vehicles is now offering online options so customers who need to take a driver’s license knowledge test can complete the requirement at home before visiting a DMV office.
Just before a vote to possibly censure and strip him of his executive title on the board, Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency Director Dan Mortensen preemptively resigned from his seat representing District 3.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.