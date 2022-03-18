header image

1919 - Swall Hotel in Newhall burns down (corner Main & Market) [story]
Swall Hotel
March 19: Junior Lake Life Guard Program at Castaic Lake Opens Registration
| Friday, Mar 18, 2022

The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation announced the Junior Lake Lifeguard Program will open online registrations for participants to try out for Summer 2022 sessions on Saturday, March 19.

Serving as one of the most successful water safety training programs in L.A. County, the popular co-ed program provides a challenging and exciting open water environment for kids ages 9-17 who live many miles away from the coast to partake in water activities and learn essential lie-saving skills in a fun, unique environment.

The Junior Lake Lifeguard program is offered at three L.A. County freshwater lakes located at Castaic Lake Recreation Area, Frank G. Bonelli Regional Park and Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area.

“The Junior Lake Lifeguard program provides a space for youth to explore career pathways for L.A. County Parks Lakes and Aquatic programs,” said Chris Graham, Chief Lake Lifeguard at L.A. County Parks. “The program will provide participants with a motivating experience through engaging activities designed to teach youth skills that can be applied to situations throughout their lives. This is an opportunity like no other for youth to get active, make new friends and create memories while gaining useful, lifelong takeaways.”

The program is overseen by trained, certified lifeguard staff who serve as mentors and impart their experience by leading hands-on activities that introduce youth to water safety, athleticism, teamwork and a career in aquatics. Youth participants learn from a variety of activities that range from first aid, CPR, water rescue skills and more.

Youth participants are required to try out for the program, unless they participated in the 2021 program and must pass to register.

Free tryouts will be held at two locations and pre-registration is required at Junior Lake Lifeguard Registration.

Tryouts for Castaic Lake Program:
Location: Castaic Aquatic Center Pool, 31350 Castaic Road, Castaic, CA 91384

Saturday, April 23, 2022 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 24, 2022 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 30, 2022 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

2022 Junior Lake Lifeguard Program Schedule:

Session 1: June 13, 2022 – June 30, 2022 Monday – Thursday

Session 2: July 11, 2022 – July 28, 2022 Monday – Thursday

Participants can choose from the following session times:

AM session: 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. $350 uniform included.

PM session: Noon – 3 p.m. $350 uniform included.

For more information visit Junior Lake Lifeguards.

Established in 1990, the L.A. County Parks Junior Lake Lifeguard Program has grown into one of the most successful water safety training programs in L.A. County. Each year hundreds of Junior Lake Lifeguards participate in the program and obtain the skills to become a real lifeguard. Past participants have gone on to use the skills and training learned as Junior Lake Lifeguards in careers as lifeguards and even to provide vital first aid to family members.

The L.A. County Department of Parks and Recreation manages 183 parks and operates a network of 70,079 acres of parkland, 475 sports amenities such as futsal, basketball, tennis, lawn bowling and multipurpose fields, 42 swimming pools, 15 wildlife sanctuaries, 10 nature centers that serve as a refuge for over 200 animals, 14 lakes, three of which are boating and swimming lakes, five equestrians centers, more than 210 miles of multi-use trails for hiking, biking, and horseback riding and the largest municipal golf system in the nation, consisting of 20 golf courses.
