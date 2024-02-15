header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 15
1939 - Los Angeles premiere of John Ford's "Stagecoach"; approx. 7 seconds shot in SCV [Watch Clip]
Stagecoach movie
March 23: L.A. County Youth Commission ‘Listening Session’
| Thursday, Feb 15, 2024
youth commission

Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger will appear as a guest at the Los Angeles County Youth Commission Fifth District “Listening Session” to be held Saturday, March 23 starting at 10 a.m.

The event will run until 2 p.m. at Cedar Hall, 48857 Cedar Ave., Lancaster, CA 93534.

Youth in the district, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley are encouraged to attend to share ideas on how the L.A. County Youth Commission can support and uplift policies, practicies and services important to L.A. County youth.

The L.A. County Youth Commission provides education, training, professional development, mentoring, and mental health services for youth in Los Angeles County. This commission will also work to serve youth in L.A. County who have experienced homelessness, the foster care system and juvenile justice systems.

Lunch and refreshments served. The event will also include giveaways and resources for youth.

To attend the Listening Session in person or virtually click here to reserve.

For more information visit the L.A. County Youth Commission.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

March 23: L.A. County Youth Commission ‘Listening Session’

March 23: L.A. County Youth Commission ‘Listening Session’
Thursday, Feb 15, 2024
Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger will appear as a guest at the Los Angeles County Youth Commission Fifth District "Listening Session" to be held Saturday, March 23 starting at 10 a.m.
FULL STORY...

Storm-Related Tax Relief Available for Property Owners

Storm-Related Tax Relief Available for Property Owners
Wednesday, Feb 14, 2024
Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang is reminding property owners that property tax relief is available for those suffering damage from the recent torrent of storms.
FULL STORY...

Supes Focus on Youth, Seniors Experiencing Homelessness

Supes Focus on Youth, Seniors Experiencing Homelessness
Monday, Feb 12, 2024
Last week, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to approve a motion introduced by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Holly J. Mitchell that brings heightened attention and focus on transitional age youth and seniors experiencing homelessness in the County.
FULL STORY...

County Requests Businesses, Residents Complete Damage Survey

County Requests Businesses, Residents Complete Damage Survey
Monday, Feb 12, 2024
The county of Los Angeles needs your help to understand how much damage was done during the winter storms. Los Angeles County residents and business owners are encouraged to fill out a survey about damages, which will help determine the county's eligibility for disaster assistance programs.
FULL STORY...

Weekly COVID Roundup: Indicators Continue to Decline

Weekly COVID Roundup: Indicators Continue to Decline
Friday, Feb 9, 2024
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Friday 95 new laboratory confirmed cases and one new death from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Cameron Smyth | A Journey Through the Silver Screen
Dating back to the early 20th century, Santa Clarita has stood as a favored filming destination with silent movie productions seeking the region’s scenic backdrop for their films. The vast expanses of rugged mountains, sprawling ranches and iconic canyons provided filmmakers with a versatile canvas for their storytelling. Stars such as Charlie Chaplin, Harry Carey and William S. Hart were among the first to be featured in films that showcased Santa Clarita’s captivating scenery.
Cameron Smyth | A Journey Through the Silver Screen
Rat Poison Bill Ramps Up Restrictions, Allows Public Enforcement
A bill introduced in the California Legislature would further restrict the use of rat poison and allow members of the public to sue over illegal use and sale of rodenticides in the state.
Rat Poison Bill Ramps Up Restrictions, Allows Public Enforcement
Cota Gets 500th Career Win in Extra Innings Walk-Off
College of the Canyons Baseball battled with visiting Cosumnes River College for the better part of 12 innings before Frankie Malagon delivered a pinch hit, RBI-sacrifice fly that put the Cougars ahead 2-1 and gave head coach Chris Cota his 500th career win.
Cota Gets 500th Career Win in Extra Innings Walk-Off
Canyons Golf Swings to Victory in WSC Opener
College of the Canyons Men's Golf played its way to victory at the first Western State Conference tournament of the season hosted by Ventura College at River Ridge Golf Course.
Canyons Golf Swings to Victory in WSC Opener
March 5: ‘One Night in March’ Wine Tasting
Join hosts Carl and Terry Kanowsky for a very special evening with Pisoni Family Vineyards at Salt Creek Grille on Tuesday, March 5 at 6 p.m. The wine tasting is a special fundraiser to benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley.
March 5: ‘One Night in March’ Wine Tasting
Feb. 15: Wicked Chicken Hosts Fundraiser for Carousel Ranch
The Wicked Chicken Restaurant on Golden Valley Road in Santa Clarita will host an all day fundraiser to benefit Carousel Ranch’s "Carousel Wishes & Valentine Kisses" campaign on Thursday, Feb. 15.
Feb. 15: Wicked Chicken Hosts Fundraiser for Carousel Ranch
Princess Cruises Delays Sun Princess Maiden Voyage
Princess Cruises. headquartered in Valencia, has taken delivery of the Sun Princess from Fincantieri shipyards in Trieste, Italy. The Sun Prinncess is an entirely new ship platform designed by Fincantieri exclusively for the Princess brand.
Princess Cruises Delays Sun Princess Maiden Voyage
Schiavo Introduces Bill Package to Protect, Support Veterans
Military and Veterans Affairs Committee Chair California State Assesmblywoman Pilar Schiavo, (D-Chatsworth) announced a package of three bills dedicated to improving financial protections for reservists and ensuring the Department of Veterans Affairs is serving all veterans.
Schiavo Introduces Bill Package to Protect, Support Veterans
March 23: L.A. County Youth Commission ‘Listening Session’
Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger will appear as a guest at the Los Angeles County Youth Commission Fifth District "Listening Session" to be held Saturday, March 23 starting at 10 a.m.
March 23: L.A. County Youth Commission ‘Listening Session’
Fostering Youth Independence Launches Three New Programs
The non-profit Fostering Youth Independence has begun the new year with the introduction of three new programs designed to give Santa Clarita Valley foster youth financial skills, a creative outlet to express their challenging experiences and, for those youth moving into a new place, the necessary household goods and study tools.
Fostering Youth Independence Launches Three New Programs
Today in SCV History (Feb. 15)
1939 - Los Angeles premiere of John Ford's "Stagecoach"; approx. 7 seconds shot in SCV [Watch Clip]
Stagecoach movie
March 6: Fifth Annual Health, Wellness Forum Focuses on AI
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announces the details of its highly anticipated Fifth Annual Health & Wellness Forum, slated to take place on Wednesday, March 6, at 8 a.m.
March 6: Fifth Annual Health, Wellness Forum Focuses on AI
Storm-Related Tax Relief Available for Property Owners
Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang is reminding property owners that property tax relief is available for those suffering damage from the recent torrent of storms.
Storm-Related Tax Relief Available for Property Owners
Moderation is the Key to Health Eating Habits, According to CSUN Prof
Moderation is the key to sustaining healthy eating habits through the holiday season and into the new year, according to Brittany Allison, an assistant professor of food science at California State University, Northridge. 
Moderation is the Key to Health Eating Habits, According to CSUN Prof
American Cancer Society See’s Candies Fundraiser
The Santa Clarita Valley Relay For Life of the American Cancer Society invites you to join their online Spring FUNdraiser with See’s Candies treats from now through March 18.
American Cancer Society See’s Candies Fundraiser
‘The Woman in the Castello’ Takes Center Stage in One Story One City Program
The Santa Clarita Public Library proudly unveils this year's chosen masterpiece for the One Story One City program , 'The Woman in the Castello' by Kelsey James.
‘The Woman in the Castello’ Takes Center Stage in One Story One City Program
Marcia Mayeda: WeRateDogs,15/10 Foundation Partner with DACC
One of my favorite sites on social media is the site called WeRateDogs. WeRateDogs asks pet owners to send photos of their dogs, then posts selected photos with humorous comments.
Marcia Mayeda: WeRateDogs,15/10 Foundation Partner with DACC
April 20: MHF Announces New Twists in Annual Walk for Children’s Cancer
The Michael Hoefflin Foundation is committed to supporting children and families affected by cancer, is thrilled to announce its much-anticipated Annual Walk for Children's Cancer on Saturday, Apr. 20 at Central Park.
April 20: MHF Announces New Twists in Annual Walk for Children’s Cancer
Research Finds Homo Sapiens Were in Europe Years Before Neanderthals Disappeared
California State University, Northridge anthropologist Hélène Rougier of bones first excavated by archaeologists in Germany in the 1930s has contributed to the discovery that modern humans reached northwest Europe more than 45,000 years ago.
Research Finds Homo Sapiens Were in Europe Years Before Neanderthals Disappeared
Today in SCV History (Feb. 14)
1939 - Newhall Elementary School burns down; pupils rejoice [story]
Newhall school
Feb. 17: Zonta of SCV LifeForward Workshop ‘Importance of Boundaries’
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley will host a free workshop designed to help participants focus on the importance of boundaries in our lives.
Feb. 17: Zonta of SCV LifeForward Workshop ‘Importance of Boundaries’
NextGen MediaMakers Festival Seeks Student Films, Broadcasts
Calling all young media creators in Santa Clarita Valley! Don't miss the NextGen MediaMakers Festival!
NextGen MediaMakers Festival Seeks Student Films, Broadcasts
Wilk Protests AT&T Effort to End Landline Phone Service
California State Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) announced he has sent a letter to the California Public Utilities Commission calling on the agency to exercise caution as it reviews AT&T’s request to end landline service in California and take into account critical needs of senior citizens and residents living in rural and mountain communities.
Wilk Protests AT&T Effort to End Landline Phone Service
LASD Asks Public’s Help in Locating Missing Canyon Country Man
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating Missing Person Darryl Louis Marshall. He is a 72 year-old male Black who was last contacted on Monday, Feb. 12, at 2 p.m. on the 27800 block of Solamint Road in Canyon Country.
LASD Asks Public’s Help in Locating Missing Canyon Country Man
SCVNews.com