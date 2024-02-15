March 23: L.A. County Youth Commission ‘Listening Session’

Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger will appear as a guest at the Los Angeles County Youth Commission Fifth District “Listening Session” to be held Saturday, March 23 starting at 10 a.m.

The event will run until 2 p.m. at Cedar Hall, 48857 Cedar Ave., Lancaster, CA 93534.

Youth in the district, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley are encouraged to attend to share ideas on how the L.A. County Youth Commission can support and uplift policies, practicies and services important to L.A. County youth.

The L.A. County Youth Commission provides education, training, professional development, mentoring, and mental health services for youth in Los Angeles County. This commission will also work to serve youth in L.A. County who have experienced homelessness, the foster care system and juvenile justice systems.

Lunch and refreshments served. The event will also include giveaways and resources for youth.

To attend the Listening Session in person or virtually click here to reserve.

For more information visit the L.A. County Youth Commission.

