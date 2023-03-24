March 27: 50 Meter Pool to Reopen at Aquatic Center

Following the reopening of the Dive Pool in February, the Fifty Meter Pool at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center will officially reopen for public use on Monday, March 27.
During the past eight months, construction has taken place throughout the Aquatic Center to make repairs and update equipment. Constructed in 2003, the pool plaster and deck surfaces were wearing out from nearly 16 hours a day, 360 days a year, of use.
During the past few months, 205 yards of concrete were removed around the pool and replaced. Inside the Fifty Meter Pool, 9,000 square feet of the shell were re-plastered by a crew of over 40 construction workers, adding additional concrete to build thickness and durability. Lining the inside of the pool, 34 new LED underwater lights were replaced in addition to new drains, anchors, inlets and mainline valves. The new concrete deck and re-plastered pool shell should last for the next 15 to 20 years.
The funding of the project comes from a Measure A grant, which is an annual tax in Los Angeles County. Agencies can use the funds to revitalize parks, community centers, playground equipment and other amenities.
For a list of available and upcoming aquatics programming or hours at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center, please visit santa-clarita.com/Seasons or call (661) 250-3740.
Last year, in partnership with the American Red Cross, the city of Santa Clarita hosted 11 blood drives, collecting more than 420 units of blood, which is enough blood to potentially save 1,260 lives! While that number is certainly impressive, there is still an ongoing, critical shortage.
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a closed session special meeting Tuesday, March 28, beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by the council's regular open public meeting at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers on the First Floor of City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Beginning Monday, March 27, crews will start the construction of median modifications, paving, grinding and overlay operations along Plum Canyon Road, between Bouquet Canyon Road and Skyline Ranch Road.
On March 21, 2023, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion adopting a plan for the County Probation Department’s halls and camps, specifically as it relates to establishing Secure Youth Treatment Facilities following the transfer of juvenile serious offenders from state to county custody.
The Castaic Education Foundation recently announced that 16 grants have been awarded for the 2022-2023 school year, totaling $50,000, which will be used to enhance student learning programs and supports including music, mindfulness, art, reading, math, science, video production, robotics and more.
Saugus High School, the scene of a deadly school shooting in November of 2019 which took three lives (including the shooter), was under lockdown for an hour on Friday afternoon after deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station responded to an "assault with a deadly weapon" phone call.
Recently retired College of the Canyons women's basketball coach Greg Herrick, who guided the program to 611 career wins, has been selected for induction into the California Community College Women's Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
Saugus High School theater students competed against 35 schools from across Southern California at the Fullerton College Theatre Arts Department High School Theatre Festival on March 17-18 in Fullerton. Saugus students placed first or second in every category winning six awards.
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority invites the public to provide feedback about the agency’s Fiscal Year 2024 Budget process during a live, interactive Telephone Town Hall on Tuesday, March 28, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Angeli Francois, a College of the Canyons English adjunct instructor, has received a 2023 Hayward Award for ‘Excellence in Education’ from the Academic Senate for California Community Colleges for her dedication and commitment to serving and empowering students from diverse backgrounds and experiences.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced the 14th annual State of the County is scheduled for Wednesday, May 31 at 11:30 a.m. at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, 24500 Town Center Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.
Guests are invited to search for a golden egg decal placed on any of the Outlets at Tejon, 5701 Outlets at Tejon Parkway, Arvin, CA 93203. retail windows. The Golden Egg Scavenger Hunt will be held April 4-8.
A free, timely and important LifeForward workshop, “Be the Boss of Your Money – Make it Work for You!” hosted by Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley, will be held Saturday, April 1 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Tucked between the River Village neighborhood at Duane R. Harte Park is one of the most unique and hidden amenities in Santa Clarita. Home to the city of Santa Clarita’s Trail Tales, this serene location offers families and visitors a beautiful spot to take a leisurely walk along the paseos while enjoying the shade of the massive oak trees and reading a children’s story displayed on podiums dotted along the path.
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation has announced that California-based Vallarta Supermarkets will relocate its corporate headquarters from Pacoima to the Santa Clarita Valley in late 2023.
