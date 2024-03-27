header image

1847 - Probable birth date of Pico Canyon oil driller Charles Alexander Mentry [story]
C.A. Mentry
March 27 Ocean Water Warning
Wednesday, Mar 27, 2024
Water drop


The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:

BEACH AREA WARNINGS:

-Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica

  100 yards up and down the coast from the pier.

-Santa Monica Canyon Creek at Will Rogers State Beach. Near Will Rogers Tower 18

  100 yards up and down the coast from the creek.

-Marie Canyon Storm Drain at Puerco Beach

  The entire swim area.

-Malibu Pier in Malibu

  The entire swim area.

-Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey

  The entire swim area.

-Escondido Creek at Escondido State Beach

  The entire swim area.

-Pico-Kenter storm drain at Santa Monica Beach. Santa Monica South Tower 20

  100 yards up and down the coast from the storm drain.

These warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.

*Some ocean water quality testing results are not yet available following the rain advisory.

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24- hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800- 525-5662. To view the map of impacted locations and for more information, please visit PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.
