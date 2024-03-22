April 4: ‘A Night of Narrative Song’ at The MAIN

Robert Morgan Fisher will perform “A Night of Narrative Song” on Thursday, April 4, at 7 p.m. The show will be performed at The MAIN, 24266 Main St.,t Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

The show will offer guests nothing but story songs. Fisher is an award-winning writer/musician. He has written or cowritten countless Americana story song standards including: “Mr. Schwinn,” “A Life in Music” and “Don’t You Wanna Go to Mars?” (which was included in the Maven Rocket and is actually now on the planet Mars).

Fisher is also an encyclopedia of story songs. His short fiction has won The Montana Humor Prize, The Chester B. Himes Prize and he was a finalist for the Steinbeck Award. This will be a night of nothing but stories in music and a tiny bit of micro-fiction/prose poetry thrown in. For those who attended Fisher’s February concert this event will include 95% different songs.

The opening tale will be presented by Brian Evenson, a literary horror icon. Learn more about Evenson at: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Brian_Evenson.

Tickets and $20 and can be purchased at Evenbrite, click HERE.

