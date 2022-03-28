March 30: County to Discuss Repurposing of Camp Scott

Uploaded: , Monday, Mar 28, 2022

By Press Release

On March 15, 2022, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors designated Camp Scott as one of the facilities to permanently house juvenile male serious offenders, including those convicted of murder and rape. The County’s Juvenile Justice Realignment Block Grant Subcommittee will discuss the Board of Supervisors’ actions, including the repurposing of Camp Scott, during a virtual meeting on Wednesday, March 30.

This repurposing of Camp Scott was approved 4-1, with Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose 5th District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, as the lone dissenting vote. On March 22, 2022, the Santa Clarita City Council authorized the filing of litigation against the County with regard to this matter.

The virtual meeting for the County’s Juvenile Justice Realignment Block Grant Subcommittee on Wednesday, March 30, will begin at 2:30 p.m. Information about this meeting, including directions on how to address the Subcommittee, can be found by visiting the agenda link. Click [here] for agenda.

More information on this issue can be found by visiting the following City link: https://www.santa-clarita.com/city-hall/camp-joseph-scott

