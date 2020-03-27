March 31: City Council to Consider Residential, Commercial Rent Reprieve

While the statewide evictions moratorium signed by Governor Gavin Newsom Friday covers residential tenants only, the Santa Clarita City Council will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, March 31, at 5 p.m. to consider an urgency ordinance to temporarily prohibit evictions of both residential and commercial tenants arising from the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In compliance with state and county mandates regarding holding public meetings, the public will be able to participate only through teleconferencing and written comment cards.

Currently, city staff is working on the agenda item and call-in instructions for the public. This information will be posted online 24 hours prior to Tuesday’s meeting.

All requests to speak via teleconferencing must be made and all written comment cards must be submitted prior to 3 p.m. on the day of the meeting in order for staff to coordinate the public participation.

Instructions for making such a request or submitting written comments will be posted online at santa-clarita.com/agendas on Monday.

The city of Santa Clarita first and foremost desires to preserve the health and welfare of its residents. In this time of the coronavirus pandemic, and the almost daily evolving directives, the city is endeavoring to take all appropriate steps to protect the city’s residents.