March 27
1847 - Probable birth date of Pico Canyon oil driller Charles Alexander Mentry [story]
C.A. Mentry
March 31: City Council to Consider Residential, Commercial Rent Reprieve
| Friday, Mar 27, 2020
Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth delivers a COVID-19 update on Friday, March 27, 2020.

 

While the statewide evictions moratorium signed by Governor Gavin Newsom Friday covers residential tenants only, the Santa Clarita City Council will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, March 31, at 5 p.m. to consider an urgency ordinance to temporarily prohibit evictions of both residential and commercial tenants arising from the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In compliance with state and county mandates regarding holding public meetings, the public will be able to participate only through teleconferencing and written comment cards.

Currently, city staff is working on the agenda item and call-in instructions for the public. This information will be posted online 24 hours prior to Tuesday’s meeting.

All requests to speak via teleconferencing must be made and all written comment cards must be submitted prior to 3 p.m. on the day of the meeting in order for staff to coordinate the public participation.

Instructions for making such a request or submitting written comments will be posted online at santa-clarita.com/agendas on Monday.

The city of Santa Clarita first and foremost desires to preserve the health and welfare of its residents. In this time of the coronavirus pandemic, and the almost daily evolving directives, the city is endeavoring to take all appropriate steps to protect the city’s residents.
While the statewide evictions moratorium signed by Governor Gavin Newsom Friday covers residential tenants only, the Santa Clarita City Council will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, March 31, at 5 p.m. to consider an urgency ordinance to temporarily prohibit evictions of both residential and commercial tenants arising from the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Friday, Mar 27, 2020
To balance the reduced need for public transit with the necessary service for passengers traveling to essential employment, Santa Clarita Transit is reducing the number of trips operating outside Santa Clarita as of Monday, March 30.
Tuesday, Mar 24, 2020
The Santa Clarita City Council announces an agreement has been signed to allow the nonprofit, Bridge to Home, to move their homeless shelter operation to the Newhall Community Center.
Wednesday, Mar 18, 2020
The Santa Clarita City Council will consider a resolution declaring its intention to transition from an at-large to a district-based election system at a special meeting on Thursday, March 19, at 4 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall.
Friday, Mar 13, 2020
Following a special meeting Friday afternoon, the Santa Clarita City Council council unanimously declared a local emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic as a preparedness measure and to allow the city to access resources and recover costs.
