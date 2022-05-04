May 6: Celebrate Santa Clarita Sister Cities’ Culture at Canyon Country Community Center

Come celebrate an evening dedicated to Santa Clarita’s Sister Cities with an evening of entertainment.

The evening will be dedicated to sister cities; Tena, Ecuador, Sariaya, Philippinies and Matsudo Japan. Throughout the evening, enjoy musical performances by Japanese, Ecuadorian, and Filipino musicians and dancers.

For a delicious taste of Sister Cities cuisine, Kazuyo Sushi and White Rabbit food trucks will be serving authentic sushi and Filipino fusion food, and Calajo Catering and Her Coffee will offer samples of Filipino delicacies and a blend of Ecuadorian coffee, respectively.

Practice origami and witness Taiko drumming demonstrations in a celebration of Japanese culture.

Then experience a jeepney, the most popular means of public transportation in the Philippines, construct a parol, a Filipino ornamental lantern usually displayed during the holidays, and enjoy the Agawan Festival, an annual celebration of good harvest held in Sariaya each May.

Afterwards, take a jungle walk through the Ecuadorian Amazon, or practice your aim with a blowgun, which is traditional hunting method in the Amazon rainforest.

This free event will take place at the Canyon Country Community Center on May 6 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

This event is part of the city of Santa Clarita’s “Celebrate” Event series, held on the first Friday of each month.

