May 9: SUSD Regular Board Meeting

The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, May 9, beginning with closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
The meeting will take place at the Education Center, which is located at 24930 Avenue Stanford, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Agenda items include recognition of the 2023 Teacher Tribute Honorees and contracts for the Charles Helmers Elementary School’s Open House.
In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you need special assistance, disability-related modifications or accommodations, including auxiliary aids or services, in order to participate in the public meetings of the District’s governing board, please contact the office of the District Superintendent at (661) 294-5300, ext. 5121. Notification 72 hours prior to the meeting will enable the District to make reasonable arrangements to ensure accommodation and accessibility to this meeting. Upon request, the District shall also make available this agenda and all other public records associated with this meeting in appropriate alternative formats for persons with a disability.
You may also join the meeting via Zoom Webinar. To connect by computer via video or audio, click [here].
California State Superintendent Tony Thurmond marked the 10-year anniversary of School Lunch Hero Day on Friday, May 5, which honors school nutrition professionals, with a visit to the Novato Unified School District.
William S. Hart Union High School District music educator, Peggi Stoffel, was recently recognized at the state level as this year’s “Middle School Music Educator Specialist” by the California Music Educators Association at the 2023 California All State Music Education Conference
On Friday, April 28, at approximately 10:30 a.m., Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputies responded to Valencia High School regarding a physical altercation between two students. During the altercation, a 15-year-old male student suffered a puncture wound as a result of being stabbed. He was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will meet for a regular business meeting Wednesday, May 10, beginning at 4 p.m., with closed session, followed immediately by open session at 5 p.m.
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking artwork for an upcoming exhibit located at the Newhall Community Center. This art exhibition is seeking artwork depicting the theme of "Summer Activities & Fitness."
Good news for rain barrel users. Are you a Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency account holder and did you purchase a rain barrel from the city of Santa Clarita's Rain Barrel Purchase Program, or a third party, in the past six months?
The Santa Clarita City Council is holding its regular meeting Tuesday, May 9 at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers on the First Floor of City Hall. City Hall is located at 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
The city of Santa Clarita invites local businesses and their employees to participate in the annual Bike to Work Challenge, a week-long opportunity beginning Monday, May 15, through Friday, May 19. Participants are encouraged to register for this event by visiting GreenSantaClarita.com to be entered into a raffle for free prizes.
The annual Fishing & Fun for Kids event hosted by the Friends of Castaic Lake and the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation will be held on Saturday, May 6 at Castaic Lake from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley has announced it has received a generous pledge of $100,000 from the Premier America Foundation, a mission-aligned non-profit organization founded by Premier America Credit Union.
