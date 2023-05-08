header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
69°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 8
1875 - John F. Powell, an Irish immigrant, becomes Justice of the Peace [story]
John F. Powell
May 9: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
| Monday, May 8, 2023
susd

The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, May 9, beginning with closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.

The meeting will take place at the Education Center, which is located at 24930 Avenue Stanford, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Agenda items include recognition of the 2023 Teacher Tribute Honorees and contracts for the Charles Helmers Elementary School’s Open House.

In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you need special assistance, disability-related modifications or accommodations, including auxiliary aids or services, in order to participate in the public meetings of the District’s governing board, please contact the office of the District Superintendent at (661) 294-5300, ext. 5121. Notification 72 hours prior to the meeting will enable the District to make reasonable arrangements to ensure accommodation and accessibility to this meeting. Upon request, the District shall also make available this agenda and all other public records associated with this meeting in appropriate alternative formats for persons with a disability.

You may also join the meeting via Zoom Webinar. To connect by computer via video or audio, click [here].

Webinar ID: 870 9566 7596

To dial by phone:

+1 669 900 9128 or +1 669 444 9171

To view the full agenda online, click [here].

SCAN

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL SCHOOL LINKS
Related Content
LATEST SCHOOL NEWS
> SCHOOL NEWS ARCHIVE

May 9: SUSD Regular Board Meeting

May 9: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
Monday, May 8, 2023
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, May 9, beginning with closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Honoring School Nutrition Workers on School Lunch Hero Day

Honoring School Nutrition Workers on School Lunch Hero Day
Friday, May 5, 2023
California State Superintendent Tony Thurmond marked the 10-year anniversary of School Lunch Hero Day on Friday, May 5, which honors school nutrition professionals, with a visit to the Novato Unified School District.
FULL STORY...

Hart District Music Education Expert Awarded All-State Recognition

Hart District Music Education Expert Awarded All-State Recognition
Monday, May 1, 2023
William S. Hart Union High School District music educator, Peggi Stoffel, was recently recognized at the state level as this year’s “Middle School Music Educator Specialist” by the California Music Educators Association at the 2023 California All State Music Education Conference
FULL STORY...

SCV Sheriff’s Station Investigates Stabbing at Valencia High School

SCV Sheriff’s Station Investigates Stabbing at Valencia High School
Friday, Apr 28, 2023
On Friday, April 28, at approximately 10:30 a.m., Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputies responded to Valencia High School regarding a physical altercation between two students. During the altercation, a 15-year-old male student suffered a puncture wound as a result of being stabbed. He was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.
FULL STORY...

Thurmond Named Educator of the Year by LMU

Thurmond Named Educator of the Year by LMU
Thursday, Apr 27, 2023
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond will be honored Sunday, April 30, with the Educator of the Year Award by Loyola Marymount University School of Education.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Nominees Sought for Cheri Fleming Shining Star Award
Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley invites the community to its second annual Cheri Fleming Shining Star Legacy Award.
Nominees Sought for Cheri Fleming Shining Star Award
Nine Productions Currently Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the nine productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, May 8 - Sunday, May 14.
Nine Productions Currently Filming in Santa Clarita
City Cinemas in the Park Returning in June
Catch a movie under the stars with your family and friends – all for free this summer and into fall at different parks and facilities throughout Santa Clarita!
City Cinemas in the Park Returning in June
May 9: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, May 9, beginning with closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
May 9: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
May 10: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will meet for a regular business meeting Wednesday, May 10, beginning at 4 p.m., with closed session, followed immediately by open session at 5 p.m.
May 10: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
Today in SCV History (May 8)
1875 - John F. Powell, an Irish immigrant, becomes Justice of the Peace [story]
John F. Powell
Today in SCV History (May 7)
1861 - Andres Pico and partners granted state franchise to build toll road and cut 50-foot-deep cleft through (Newhall) Pass; they failed; Beale later succeeded [story]
Andres Pico
Today in SCV History (May 6)
1971 - Fort Tejon added to National Register of Historic Places [story]
Fort Tejon
May 13: Placerita Nature Center Open House
The annual Placerita Nature Center Open House sponsored by the Placerita Nature Center Associates will be held Saturday, May 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
May 13: Placerita Nature Center Open House
May 20: Zonta LifeForward Workshop, ‘Fulfill Your Dreams’
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley will present a free LifeFoward workshop on Saturday, May 20 that discusses how to “Recognize You Potential, Overcome Life Challenges and Fulfill Your Dreams!”
May 20: Zonta LifeForward Workshop, ‘Fulfill Your Dreams’
‘Summer Activities, Fitness’ Call for Artists
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking artwork for an upcoming exhibit located at the Newhall Community Center. This art exhibition is seeking artwork depicting the theme of "Summer Activities & Fitness."
‘Summer Activities, Fitness’ Call for Artists
Honoring School Nutrition Workers on School Lunch Hero Day
California State Superintendent Tony Thurmond marked the 10-year anniversary of School Lunch Hero Day on Friday, May 5, which honors school nutrition professionals, with a visit to the Novato Unified School District.
Honoring School Nutrition Workers on School Lunch Hero Day
SCV Water Offers Rain Barrel Rebate
Good news for rain barrel users. Are you a Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency account holder and did you purchase a rain barrel from the city of Santa Clarita's Rain Barrel Purchase Program, or a third party, in the past six months?
SCV Water Offers Rain Barrel Rebate
CalArtians Nominated for 2023 Tony Awards
The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing announced the nominees for the 76th Tony Awards, with a California Institute of the Arts alum and former faculty among the honorees.
CalArtians Nominated for 2023 Tony Awards
May 9: City Council Meets to Discuss No-Kill Animal Shelter
The Santa Clarita City Council is holding its regular meeting Tuesday, May 9 at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers on the First Floor of City Hall. City Hall is located at 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
May 9: City Council Meets to Discuss No-Kill Animal Shelter
City Paves the Way for Annual Bike to Work Challenge
The city of Santa Clarita invites local businesses and their employees to participate in the annual Bike to Work Challenge, a week-long opportunity beginning Monday, May 15, through Friday, May 19. Participants are encouraged to register for this event by visiting GreenSantaClarita.com to be entered into a raffle for free prizes.
City Paves the Way for Annual Bike to Work Challenge
May 6: Friends of Castaic Lake Hosts Fishing for Kids Event
The annual Fishing & Fun for Kids event hosted by the Friends of Castaic Lake and the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation will be held on Saturday, May 6 at Castaic Lake from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
May 6: Friends of Castaic Lake Hosts Fishing for Kids Event
Schiavo Announces Grants to Libraries
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) announced Thursday, May 4 that more than $430,000 in grants were awarded to five libraries across Assembly District 40.
Schiavo Announces Grants to Libraries
SCV Boys & Girls Club Receives $100K Pledge From Premier America
Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley has announced it has received a generous pledge of $100,000 from the Premier America Foundation, a mission-aligned non-profit organization founded by Premier America Credit Union.
SCV Boys & Girls Club Receives $100K Pledge From Premier America
May 26: Spa Day for Military Spouses
Hello Auto Group Valencia and the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative will partner to honor military spouses on Friday, May 26.
May 26: Spa Day for Military Spouses
Today in SCV History (May 5)
1828 - Soledad Canyon settler John Lang born in Herkimer County, N.Y. [story]
Lang
Mustangs Welcome Swimmer Dylan Crane
The Masters University is delighted to welcome Dylan Crane to its swim team roster.
Mustangs Welcome Swimmer Dylan Crane
Bike to Work Challenge Returns to Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s annual Bike to Work Challenge takes place Monday, May 15 through Friday, May 19, with pit stops available on May 18 only.
Bike to Work Challenge Returns to Santa Clarita
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: