Melody Ranch Attic Fire Quickly Doused

SACRAMENTO – In light of an unprecedented, rapid rise in COVID-19 cases across California, Gov. Gavin Newsom and the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) announced Thursday a limited Stay at Home Order requiring generally that non-essential work, movement and gatherings stop between 10:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. in counties in the purple tier.
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board has approved the recommendations to name Dr. Juliet Fine as the new principal of Academy of the Canyons (AOC) and Nina Zamora as the principal of Bowman High School.
Linda Borgeson, Lois Burwell, Teri E.Dorman, Greg Hedgepath, Ujwal Nirgudkar, Helena Packer and Amy Vincent have accepted invitations to join the Science and Technology Council of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, bringing the Council’s 2020–2021 membership roster to 25.
Trammell Crow Company (TCC) and Clarion Partners, LLC announced Wednesday that LA North Studios, one of Santa Clarita's newest and largest soundstage facility and studio operators, has signed a five-year lease to take over 113,640 square feet at Building 5 at The Center at Needham Ranch.
The California State Association of Counties (CSAC) recently announced the recipients of its 2020 Challenge Awards spotlighting the most innovative programs developed and implemented by California counties.
The Los Angeles County Development Authority (LACDA) held a virtual Community Meeting recently for residents of the unincorporated Los Angeles County and participating agency recipients. The meeting collected input for the County’s 2021-2022 Action Plan and included presentations relating to homelessness, fair housing, and economic development.
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Motor Vehicles is extending driver’s license permits with expiration dates through May 31, 2021, to give student drivers more time during the COVID-19 pandemic to complete the prerequisites needed for a provisional license, including 6 hours of behind-the-wheel instruction with a driving school and 50 hours of supervised driving practice.
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond was joined Wednesday by leading scholars and advocates for ethnic studies as the California Department of Education (CDE) presented its latest recommendations to the draft Ethnic Studies Model Curriculum, a resource that once adopted will help educators to design coursework that elevates the stories and voices of historically marginalized populations who have contributed to our state and nation’s history.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 36 new deaths and 3,944 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 countywide as officials prepare to modify the county Health Officer Order to combat surges in transmission and hospitalizations.
“Glee” star Naya Rivera drowned in Lake Piru in Ventura County lake this past summer because a boat she rented with her son from the county did not have a ladder and other safety equipment, according to a wrongful death lawsuit filed Tuesday.
Community leaders, friends and family from across the Santa Clarita Valley mourned the loss of well-known philanthropist and local community activist Cheri Fleming, co-owner of Valencia Acura, following the announcement of her death Monday.
Officials with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office said Tuesday they are appealing a Sutter County judge’s recent ruling that said the governor overstepped his authority in requiring a mail-in ballot be sent to every registered voter.
After hundreds of Sand Canyon residents gathered last year to voice opposition on how a proposed 77-acre resort could affect their quiet, rural community, several spoke out again Tuesday, this time before the Santa Clarita Planning Commission.
The gap in votes for California’s 25th Congressional District (CA-25) election has slightly widened with just more than a 400-vote difference, keeping incumbent Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, in the lead, according to tally updates Tuesday.
Los Angeles County and its partner, Healthvana, have launched a digital contact tracing campaign designed to control community spread as California’s counties reach sobering new milestones in COVID-19 cases.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 25 new deaths and 2,301 new cases of COVID-19, including a total of 8,377 cases in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began
