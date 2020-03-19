Missing Acton Woman Found Dead

Uploaded: , Thursday, Mar 19, 2020

By Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Person Unit is advising that at-risk missing person Karen Anne Habibi has been found deceased. The cause of death will be determined by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

Original press release follows:
______________________________________________________

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Karen Anne Habibi. She is a 56-year-old female who was last seen on March 16, at 8:00 a.m. on the 4100 block of 9th Street, Acton.

Ms. Habibi is described as 5’7”, 140 lbs., green eyes, straight blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweater, blue medical pants, and dark tennis shoes. She was last seen driving a gray 2018 RAM pickup truck, CA license plate #53488M2.

Ms. Habibi suffers from depression and her family is concerned for her well-being and asking for the public’s assistance in locating her.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit, at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

No Comments for : Missing Acton Woman Found Dead


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • SCAA Closes Gallery; Cancels Events

    SCAA Closes Gallery; Cancels Events

    58 mins ago
  • DMV Cancels Behind-the-Wheel Driving Tests; In-Office Services Now Appointment Only

    DMV Cancels Behind-the-Wheel Driving Tests; In-Office Services Now Appointment Only

    2 hours ago
  • Missing Acton Woman Found Dead

    Missing Acton Woman Found Dead

    2 hours ago
  • Today in SCV History (March 19)

    Today in SCV History (March 19)

    11 hours ago
  • LA County Military & Veterans Affairs to Provide Services Remotely

    LA County Military & Veterans Affairs to Provide Services Remotely

    15 hours ago
  • How to File for Unemployment, Disability, Family Leave

    How to File for Unemployment, Disability, Family Leave

    15 hours ago
  • COC’s College Services Transition to Remote Delivery

    COC’s College Services Transition to Remote Delivery

    16 hours ago
  • Trump Signs Massive Coronavirus COVID-19 Response Bill

    Trump Signs Massive Coronavirus COVID-19 Response Bill

    17 hours ago
  • Study Finds ‘Silent Transmission’ of COVID-19 by People Without Symptoms

    Study Finds ‘Silent Transmission’ of COVID-19 by People Without Symptoms

    18 hours ago
  • COC Foundation Sets Up Emergency Fund for Students

    COC Foundation Sets Up Emergency Fund for Students

    18 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.