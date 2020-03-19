Missing Acton Woman Found Dead

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Person Unit is advising that at-risk missing person Karen Anne Habibi has been found deceased. The cause of death will be determined by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

Original press release follows:

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Karen Anne Habibi. She is a 56-year-old female who was last seen on March 16, at 8:00 a.m. on the 4100 block of 9th Street, Acton.

Ms. Habibi is described as 5’7”, 140 lbs., green eyes, straight blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweater, blue medical pants, and dark tennis shoes. She was last seen driving a gray 2018 RAM pickup truck, CA license plate #53488M2.

Ms. Habibi suffers from depression and her family is concerned for her well-being and asking for the public’s assistance in locating her.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit, at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.