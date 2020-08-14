scv excessive heat

More Triple Digits: SCV Excessive Heat Warning Extended Through Wednesday

Uploaded: , Friday, Aug 14, 2020

By Press Release

Forecasting more triple-digit temperatures, the National Weather Service has extended the current excessive heat warning for the Santa Clarita Valley through 9 p.m. Wednesday.

The extension also pertains to the San Fernando and San Gabriel Valleys.

The NWS forecasts dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures between 102 and 110. The hottest locations will be in the far interior sections and the L.A. County valleys.

Extreme heat will significantly increase the danger of heat-related illnesses, particularly for people working or participating in outdoor activities.

Overnight low temperatures will remain very warm, only cooling into the 70s and even lower 80s, staying warmest in foothill locations.

Residents should drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

