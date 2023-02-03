Mustangs Open Track & Field Season on High Note

The Master’s University men’s and women’s track & field teams traveled to Claremont on Saturday, Jan. 28 for the CMS Outdoor Indoor Distances Meet and came away with school records, personal bests and national championship qualifications.

The men’s team placed second out of the nine teams competing, while the women’s team took fourth out of eight teams.

Freshman Micah Spomer set a new school record in the men’s 60-meter sprint with a time of 7.19, finishing fifth in the finals.

Both team’s Distance Medley Relay (DMR) qualified for nationals (A standard), as did Hannah Fredericks and Ellen Palmgren individually in the 3K. The men’s DMR team of Andrew Cross , Sam Jean, Daniel Rush and Davis Boggess ran the 3K DMR in 10:14.22, coming in first among the six teams in the event. The women’s team of Ellen Palmgren, Micaiah Scott, Emma Nelson and Hannah Fredericks were first in their DMR with a time of 12:05.97.

Both Davis Boggess (8:28) and Brint Laubach (8:29) ran B standard times in the 3K, each attaining personal records (PR).