Nearly a Dozen DUI Arrests in SCV During Holiday

Close to a dozen motorists were arrested in the SCV over the New Year’s Day holiday, about the same number of arrests as last year, prompting law enforcement officers to once again remind motorists of the consequences of such a dangerously bad decision.

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station arrested four motorists on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. They made an additional arrest alleging the motorist was driving under the influence of drugs.

California Highway Patrol officers also arrested six drivers, the same number of motorists they suspected of DUI on the last day of 2018.

Each of the 11 motorists arrested on suspicion of DUI were reported by their arresting officers to have had prior convictions for DUI.

“We had six DUI arrests in the maximum enforcement period this year 2019-20,” CHP Officer Josh Greengard said Thursday.

“Last year, our records show we also had six DUI arrests for the 2018-19 (New Year’s) holiday,” he said.

“So it looks like the trend in our area people are still making a bad decision to get behind the wheel of an automobile while intoxicated,” he said.

Between Tuesday and Wednesday, local sheriff’s deputies also arrested three people for allegedly being drunk in public.

On Tuesday, the last day of 2019, they arrested a man at 1 a.m. that day for allegedly being drunk public and a hazard to his own safety, Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station wrote in a post about the arrest.

“By 3 a.m., Tuesday, deputies brought three more persons to jail, one for narcotics charges and two more on warrants,” she wrote. “As of (noon), another individual was arrested for driving without a license.”