Newhall Community Center’s ‘Exploring Domestic Space Exhibition’ Runs Thru March

The city of Santa Clarita’s “Exploring Domestic Spaces” exhibition will be on view through March 20, located at the Newhall Community Center, 22421 Market St. Newhall, CA 91321.

This exhibition unveils the artistry hidden within everyday living environments. Through a diverse collection of original works, artists share the stories, emotions and complexities that transform personal spaces into a reflection of identity and belonging. This is an invitation to rediscover what it means to create and inhabit a home, as seen through the eyes of those who make art form the ordinary.

The list of artists in this exhibition include Andrea Wong, Bailey Hall-Diaz, Cristina Mariotta, Esmeralda Velasquez, Hannah Emerson, Lana Dandan, Loisse Ledres, Marina Rodriguez, Olivia San Jose, Sheila Rodriguez and Donna Rooney.

For more information visit santaclaritaarts.com.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...