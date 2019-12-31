[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

December 31
1920 - Singer-actor Rex Allen, Newhall Walk of Western Stars inductee (1982), born in Arizona [Walk]
Rex Allen
Newhall Traffic Collision Involving Pedestrian Marks 5th Such Incident in 1 Month
| Tuesday, Dec 31, 2019
Airlift
Two pedestrians were airlifted to a local hospital to be treated for injuries after being hit by a vehicle traveling near the intersection of Sierra Highway and Soledad Canyon Road, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. Gilbert Bernal/The Signal

 

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in Newhall and transported to a trauma center Monday evening, marking the fifth such incident this month.

The latest collision happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of La Glorita Circle, Evans Avenue and Wiley Canyon Road.

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials responded to reports of a traffic collision with a pedestrian involved and arrived on scene at 8:37 p.m., according to Supervisor Leslie Lua.

“One person was transported to a local trauma center,” she said.

Lt. Joseph Fender of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, took the opportunity to remind both pedestrians and motorists alike to be mindful of one another.

“During the holiday season, many residents of our community are walking to and from businesses, homes of friends and are generally preoccupied with the hectic nature this time of year brings,” Fender said.

While pedestrians should only cross streets at marked intersections, controlled by lights, posted signs and crosswalks, motorists should ensure they are traveling at speeds safe for both them and those who may be crossing a street as well as ensuring their headlights are working properly.

“Safety is the responsibility of everyone using the roadway, and we, as members of the community, need to be cognizant of our actions,” Fender added. “Please look before crossing streets and slow down when operating your vehicle at night. Everyone in the Santa Clarita Valley deserves to have a happy and safe holiday season.”

On Sunday afternoon, two pedestrians, one of which was a child, were injured and airlifted to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Canyon Country. On Dec. 18, a child was transported to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle near a school bus stop in Canyon Country.

Five days before that, Heidi Levy, 69, was fatally struck on Copper Hill Drive and Gold Canyon Drive. On Dec. 13, less than a week after, a child was struck in the crosswalk by a motorist making a left turn near Bridgeport Elementary School on Dec. 9.
Local Uber, Postmates Drivers Included in California Labor Law Complaint
Tuesday, Dec 31, 2019
Local Uber, Postmates Drivers Included in California Labor Law Complaint
(CN) – Uber, Postmates and two independent contractors asked a federal court in California Monday to block a new state law that requires certain gig economy companies to classify workers as employees, making them eligible for minimum wage, overtime and other protections.
FULL STORY...
LASD Offers Tips for Driving in Snow, on Icy Roads
Monday, Dec 30, 2019
LASD Offers Tips for Driving in Snow, on Icy Roads
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has offered tips on driving on snowy and/or icy roads as the last winter storm of 2019 passes through the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
CSUN’s Calloway Named Big West Player of the Week
IRVINE, Calif.—For the second time this season, CSUN senior De'Jionae Calloway is the Big West Women's Basketball Player of the Week after a huge performance in a road win.
CSUN’s Calloway Named Big West Player of the Week
Local Uber, Postmates Drivers Included in California Labor Law Complaint
(CN) – Uber, Postmates and two independent contractors asked a federal court in California Monday to block a new state law that requires certain gig economy companies to classify workers as employees, making them eligible for minimum wage, overtime and other protections.
Local Uber, Postmates Drivers Included in California Labor Law Complaint
Registration Now Open for Henry Mayo’s Diabetes Prevention Program
Registration is now open for PreventT2, a lifestyle change program offered by Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital that helps those who are at risk of developing diabetes stave off the disease.
Registration Now Open for Henry Mayo’s Diabetes Prevention Program
Today in SCV History (Dec. 31)
1920 - Singer-actor Rex Allen, Newhall Walk of Western Stars inductee (1982), born in Arizona [Walk]
Rex Allen
New Year’s Day Hikes at Saddleback Butte, Red Rock Canyon
Resolve to start your 2020 with an invigorating First Day Hike at Saddleback Butte State Park or Red Rock Canyon State Park on Wednesday, January 1, part of America's State Parks’ First Day Hikes initiative in all 50 states.
New Year’s Day Hikes at Saddleback Butte, Red Rock Canyon
No. 3 Master’s Handles Olivet Nazarene, Improves to 14-0
The No. 3-ranked Master's University women's basketball team opened the next chapter of its season against Olivet Nazarene University (IL) with a victory Saturday night.
No. 3 Master’s Handles Olivet Nazarene, Improves to 14-0
LASD Offers Tips for Driving in Snow, on Icy Roads
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has offered tips on driving on snowy and/or icy roads as the last winter storm of 2019 passes through the Santa Clarita Valley.
LASD Offers Tips for Driving in Snow, on Icy Roads
COC Powers Past Pirates 99-72 on Day 1 of Cougar Holiday Classic
College of the Canyons poured in 61 second-half points to power past Orange Coast College 99-72 in day one action of the 30th Annual Cougar Holiday Classic.
COC Powers Past Pirates 99-72 on Day 1 of Cougar Holiday Classic
Dive Into ‘The Pool’: CalArts’ Alumni Magazine Now Online
The inaugural digital edition of "The Pool," CalArts’ alumni magazine, launched on Dec. 9, coinciding with the release of the sixth print issue.
Dive Into ‘The Pool’: CalArts’ Alumni Magazine Now Online
LA Times Names CalArtians as Leaders in LA Music Scene
CalArtians are leaders in spurring and advancing Los Angeles’ music scene, according to the LA Times’ classical music critic Mark Swed.
LA Times Names CalArtians as Leaders in LA Music Scene
UCLA’s Savage Named National Pitching Coach of the Year
UCLA head baseball coach John Savage was recently named the National Pitching Coach of the Year by Collegiate Baseball.
UCLA’s Savage Named National Pitching Coach of the Year
Calloway’s Big Second Half Takes Matadors Past SDSU in OT
De'Jionae Calloway scored 23 of the final 32 CSUN points as the Matadors women's basketball team defeated San Diego State 74-69 in overtime Saturday afternoon in Viejas Arena.
Calloway’s Big Second Half Takes Matadors Past SDSU in OT
Matadors Drop Non-Conference Road Finale at Boise State
California State University, Northridge's men's basketball team dropped a 103-72 decision at Boise State on Saturday at ExtraMile Arena.
Matadors Drop Non-Conference Road Finale at Boise State
Year in Review: Barger Recaps Top 10 Accomplishments of 2019
In her year-end message to constituents, Los Angeles County Supervisor and Board Chair Kathryn Barger recapped her Top 10 accomplishments as representative of the county's Fifth District, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley.
Year in Review: Barger Recaps Top 10 Accomplishments of 2019
SCV Chamber Sets January 2020 Events
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has set its lineup of January events for Chamber members and the SCV business community.
SCV Chamber Sets January 2020 Events
Four Saugus Students to March in 2020 Rose Parade
Although the audition was nerve-racking and rehearsals have been long, four Saugus High School students have expressed their excitement for being selected to march in the Rose Parade as members of the Tournament of Roses Honor Band.
Four Saugus Students to March in 2020 Rose Parade
AB 51: Judge Halts California Ban on Mandatory Arbitration
Granting a last-second motion brought by a host of business groups, a federal judge on Monday halted a pro-worker California law set to take effect Wednesday that would bar new mandatory arbitration agreements.
AB 51: Judge Halts California Ban on Mandatory Arbitration
Advisory: High Wind, Icy Roads Through Tuesday
Meteorologists with the National Weather Service are advising the Santa Clarita Valley and surrounding communities to take precautions for high winds and icy roads over the next couple nights.
Advisory: High Wind, Icy Roads Through Tuesday
Bakersfield Woman Arrested for DUI in SCV Fast-Food Drive-Thru Line
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputies arrested a Bakersfield woman suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and marijuana while in the drive-through lane of a Canyon Country fast food restaurant late Christmas night.
Bakersfield Woman Arrested for DUI in SCV Fast-Food Drive-Thru Line
Today in SCV History (Dec. 30)
1964 - United Air Lines Convair 340 forced down in Saugus when both engines fail; 47 aboard, none injured [story]
emergency landing
Today in SCV History (Dec. 29)
1907 - Mark T. Gates Sr., founder of Eternal Valley Cemetery, born in Nebraska [story]
Mark Gates Sr.
Today in SCV History (Dec. 28)
2011 - John Ford's 1924 "The Iron Horse," filmed in SCV, added to Library of Congress' National Film Registry [story]
title card
Multi-Agency Suicide Prevention Campaign Launches Resource Website
The SCV Suicide Prevention, Postvention and Wellness Committee, along with the city of Santa Clarita and numerous other organizations, launched the campaign “Be The Difference” with a website and Facebook page aimed to provide easy access to local mental health resources.
Multi-Agency Suicide Prevention Campaign Launches Resource Website
