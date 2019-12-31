Newhall Traffic Collision Involving Pedestrian Marks 5th Such Incident in 1 Month

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in Newhall and transported to a trauma center Monday evening, marking the fifth such incident this month.

The latest collision happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of La Glorita Circle, Evans Avenue and Wiley Canyon Road.

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials responded to reports of a traffic collision with a pedestrian involved and arrived on scene at 8:37 p.m., according to Supervisor Leslie Lua.

“One person was transported to a local trauma center,” she said.

Lt. Joseph Fender of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, took the opportunity to remind both pedestrians and motorists alike to be mindful of one another.

“During the holiday season, many residents of our community are walking to and from businesses, homes of friends and are generally preoccupied with the hectic nature this time of year brings,” Fender said.

While pedestrians should only cross streets at marked intersections, controlled by lights, posted signs and crosswalks, motorists should ensure they are traveling at speeds safe for both them and those who may be crossing a street as well as ensuring their headlights are working properly.

“Safety is the responsibility of everyone using the roadway, and we, as members of the community, need to be cognizant of our actions,” Fender added. “Please look before crossing streets and slow down when operating your vehicle at night. Everyone in the Santa Clarita Valley deserves to have a happy and safe holiday season.”

On Sunday afternoon, two pedestrians, one of which was a child, were injured and airlifted to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Canyon Country. On Dec. 18, a child was transported to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle near a school bus stop in Canyon Country.

Five days before that, Heidi Levy, 69, was fatally struck on Copper Hill Drive and Gold Canyon Drive. On Dec. 13, less than a week after, a child was struck in the crosswalk by a motorist making a left turn near Bridgeport Elementary School on Dec. 9.