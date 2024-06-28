June 29: Western States Regional Speed Skating Championships

The Santa Clarita Speed Skating Club will be hosting the Annual Western States Short Track Speed Skating Championships Saturday, June 29 at 1:45 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia, at 27745 Smyth Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.

Speed skaters from Utah, Colorado, Oregon, Washington, Arizona, Nevada and California will be competing.

The Santa Clarita Speed Skating Club has trained over 10 National Champions and over the past 20 years and more are in training right now.

Come and cheer on “the fast and furious” up and coming future stars of Santa Clarita Valley as they display their talents against the best of the west.

Linlin Sun, the 2010 Gold Medalist from China, will be making a guest appearance this year to referee the event.

For more information on the event and the Santa Clarita Speed Skating Club visit the website.

