Nextdoor Kind Foundation Announces Microgrant Funding

The Nextdoor Kind Foundation has announced the Los Angeles County Microgrant Program will provide 100 individuals with $500 microgrants to empower their communities and strengthen their neighborhoods. Applications are open to individuals in Los Angeles County who have creative ideas, projects, or initiatives that contribute to their neighborhoods.

“Local leaders understand their neighborhoods best, and the actions that will have the greatest impact for their communities,” said Shireen Santosham, Executive Director, Nextdoor Kind Foundation. “These microgrants will provide civically-engaged Angelenos the opportunity to advance their work and ideas and build connection and kindness in their neighborhoods.”

Through March 29, Nextdoor Kind Foundation is seeking applications from individuals with ideas that would inspire kindness and demonstrate tangible change in their community. The 100 individual microgrant recipients will be selected by a panel of Los Angeles community leaders and changemakers. The applications will be judged on how well their creative ideas, projects, or initiatives illustrate the following characteristics: community impact, fostering community collaboration, measurable outcomes, and uplifting under-resourced communities.

The Los Angeles County Microgrant Program is the latest initiative of the Nextdoor Kind Foundation, aimed at supporting individuals at a hyper-local level. In 2023, The Nextdoor Kind Foundation, in partnership with NAACP and Hello Alice, distributed $200,000 to US small businesses owned by individuals of color as part of the Keep It Local Business Grant Program, supporting communities at a local level by providing vital capital to minority-owned small businesses. The individual microgrant program aims to build on that success in 2024 and grow the foundation’s impact in local communities to bring neighbors together.

Los Angeles County residents can apply for a Nextdoor Kind Foundation Los Angeles County Microgrant Program through the application linked here.

The Nextdoor Kind Foundation seeks to inspire and empower new leaders to change the world for the better, one neighborhood at a time. The focus is on microgrants to individuals, nonprofits and small businesses to support neighborhoods at the hyper-local level. The Nextdoor Kind Foundation believes small gifts can inspire and empower new leaders across the country, and the world, to deepen our connections to each other and inspire kinder communities.

To learn more about Nextdoor Kind Foundation, visit https://about.nextdoor.com/nextdoor-kind-foundation/.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...