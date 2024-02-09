header image

February 9
1971, 6:01 a.m. - Sylmar/San Fernando Earthquake centered in Iron Canyon/Sand Canyon [WATCH FILM]
1971 earthquake film
Nextdoor Kind Foundation Announces Microgrant Funding
| Friday, Feb 9, 2024
nextdoor kind foundation

The Nextdoor Kind Foundation has announced the Los Angeles County Microgrant Program will provide 100 individuals with $500 microgrants to empower their communities and strengthen their neighborhoods. Applications are open to individuals in Los Angeles County who have creative ideas, projects, or initiatives that contribute to their neighborhoods.

“Local leaders understand their neighborhoods best, and the actions that will have the greatest impact for their communities,” said Shireen Santosham, Executive Director, Nextdoor Kind Foundation. “These microgrants will provide civically-engaged Angelenos the opportunity to advance their work and ideas and build connection and kindness in their neighborhoods.”

Through March 29, Nextdoor Kind Foundation is seeking applications from individuals with ideas that would inspire kindness and demonstrate tangible change in their community. The 100 individual microgrant recipients will be selected by a panel of Los Angeles community leaders and changemakers. The applications will be judged on how well their creative ideas, projects, or initiatives illustrate the following characteristics: community impact, fostering community collaboration, measurable outcomes, and uplifting under-resourced communities.

The Los Angeles County Microgrant Program is the latest initiative of the Nextdoor Kind Foundation, aimed at supporting individuals at a hyper-local level. In 2023, The Nextdoor Kind Foundation, in partnership with NAACP and Hello Alice, distributed $200,000 to US small businesses owned by individuals of color as part of the Keep It Local Business Grant Program, supporting communities at a local level by providing vital capital to minority-owned small businesses. The individual microgrant program aims to build on that success in 2024 and grow the foundation’s impact in local communities to bring neighbors together.

Los Angeles County residents can apply for a Nextdoor Kind Foundation Los Angeles County Microgrant Program through the application linked here.

The Nextdoor Kind Foundation seeks to inspire and empower new leaders to change the world for the better, one neighborhood at a time. The focus is on microgrants to individuals, nonprofits and small businesses to support neighborhoods at the hyper-local level. The Nextdoor Kind Foundation believes small gifts can inspire and empower new leaders across the country, and the world, to deepen our connections to each other and inspire kinder communities.

To learn more about Nextdoor Kind Foundation, visit https://about.nextdoor.com/nextdoor-kind-foundation/.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
TMU Beach Volleyball Knocks Off No. 1 in Season Opener
The Master's University beach volleyball team opened the 2024 season by defeating the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics defending champions and preseason No. 1 Vanguard Lions 4-1 at the TMU Beach Volleyball Courts.
TMU Beach Volleyball Knocks Off No. 1 in Season Opener
‘Round and Round: The Carousel Canvas’ at Canyon Country Library
Santa Clarita Arts presents “Round and Round: The Carousel Canvas,” a solo exhibition by Jermaine Saunders. This exhibition will be on view now through May 22, at the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library
‘Round and Round: The Carousel Canvas’ at Canyon Country Library
Weekly COVID Roundup: Indicators Continue to Decline
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Friday 95 new laboratory confirmed cases and one new death from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
Weekly COVID Roundup: Indicators Continue to Decline
Child & Family Center to Receive Funding for Infrastructure, Safety Enhancements
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo has announced the allocation of $593,000 in funding to the Child & Family Center in Santa Clarita for crucial infrastructure and safety enhancements.
Child & Family Center to Receive Funding for Infrastructure, Safety Enhancements
Canyon Country Man Sentenced to 20 Years in Federal Prison
A Santa Clarita man who is a former Navy SEAL was sentenced today to 20 years in federal prison for producing child sexual abuse material for surreptitiously filming nude minor victims with hidden cameras in a residential setting.
Canyon Country Man Sentenced to 20 Years in Federal Prison
Barger, Hahn Champion Free Mobile Museum Programs
Los Angeles County Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Janice Hahn have successfully introduced a motion that empowers the Natural History Museums of Los Angeles County to expand access to mobile museum programs to new students, schools and communities across the county.
Barger, Hahn Champion Free Mobile Museum Programs
Nextdoor Kind Foundation Announces Microgrant Funding
The Nextdoor Kind Foundation has announced the Los Angeles County Microgrant Program will provide 100 individuals with $500 microgrants to empower their communities and strengthen their neighborhoods. Applications are open to individuals in Los Angeles County who have creative ideas, projects, or initiatives that contribute to their neighborhoods.
Nextdoor Kind Foundation Announces Microgrant Funding
‘Santa Clarita Spotlight’ Highlights Date Night Spots
The city of Santa Clarita in partnership with SCVTV, is excited to share the third installment of Santa Clarita Spotlight, a segment of the Shop Local, Eat Local campaign dedicated to promoting and celebrating the variety of local businesses in Santa Clarita.
‘Santa Clarita Spotlight’ Highlights Date Night Spots
Today in SCV History (Feb. 9)
1971, 6:01 a.m. - Sylmar/San Fernando Earthquake centered in Iron Canyon/Sand Canyon [WATCH FILM]
1971 earthquake film
Laurene Weste | Find ‘Furever’ Friend at Castaic Animal Care Center
Animals have always been a pivotal part of my life.
Laurene Weste | Find ‘Furever’ Friend at Castaic Animal Care Center
Feb.13: City Council Scheduled to Discuss Storage Services, Sidewalk Repairs
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a special meeting Tuesday, Feb. 13 at 5 p.m., followed immediately by the city council's regular meeting at 6 p.m.
Feb.13: City Council Scheduled to Discuss Storage Services, Sidewalk Repairs
Lady Cougs Remain Unbeaten with 5-3 Win at Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD — College of the Canyons had to beat the weather just to play its road match at Bakersfield College on Tuesday, finding just enough sunshine to emerge with a 5-3 conference victory and remain undefeated on the season.
Lady Cougs Remain Unbeaten with 5-3 Win at Bakersfield
Former TMU Standout Stephanie Soares Signs WNBA Contract
Former Lady Mustang Stephanie Soares has signed a contract with the Dallas Wings of the WNBA  to begin her professional career.
Former TMU Standout Stephanie Soares Signs WNBA Contract
Iconic ‘Love Boat’ Cast Reuniting for Princess Cruises
Princess Cruises, known for its integral role as the ocean-going co-star in the iconic "The Love Boat" series, has officially unveiled a second themed cruise, reuniting cast members from the original show.
Iconic ‘Love Boat’ Cast Reuniting for Princess Cruises
Barger Urges Relocation Aid for Those Affected by Chiquita Canyon Landfill Odors
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, called on Chiquita Canyon Landfill Thursday to provide relocation assistance services to residents from surrounding communities who request it. 
Barger Urges Relocation Aid for Those Affected by Chiquita Canyon Landfill Odors
L.A. County Begins Initial Steps Toward Recovery Following Recent Storms
Los Angeles County is preparing to begin the initial activities to support residents with their individual recovery efforts following the recent storms.
L.A. County Begins Initial Steps Toward Recovery Following Recent Storms
COC Names Aaliyah Garcia, Oscar Patron Athletes of the Week
College of the Canyons student-athletes Aaliyah Garcia (women's basketball) and Oscar Patron (baseball) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Jan. 29 to Feb. 3.
COC Names Aaliyah Garcia, Oscar Patron Athletes of the Week
County Regional Parks, Nature Centers Under Hard Closure Through Friday
Due to the recent storms, Los Angeles County regional parks and nature centers, including Placerita Canyon Nature Center, Vasquez Rocks and Castaic Lake, will continue to be under a hard closure this week through Friday.
County Regional Parks, Nature Centers Under Hard Closure Through Friday
Have Your Kids ‘Read to a Dog’ at Santa Clarita Public Library
Foster your child’s love of reading with a ‘paws-itive’ activity and join the Santa Clarita Public Library for "Read to a Dog!"
Have Your Kids ‘Read to a Dog’ at Santa Clarita Public Library
Trader Joes Recalls Certain Products Over Listeria Concerns
Trader Joe’s  is recalling certain products containing cotija cheese, as the cheese used to make these products has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems.
Trader Joes Recalls Certain Products Over Listeria Concerns
Feb 27: CHP Virtual Hiring Seminar
Join the California Highway Patrol online for its hiring seminar Feb. 27, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., via Zoom.
Feb 27: CHP Virtual Hiring Seminar
Caltrans Announces SR-14 Lane Closures
The California Department of Transportation has scheduled lane closures on the northbound and southbound State Route 14, between Technology Drive in Palmdale and Avenue A in Lancaster, closing up to three lanes.
Caltrans Announces SR-14 Lane Closures
Today in SCV History (Feb. 8)
1990 - Rock 'n' Roller Del Shannon, whose hit "Runaway" topped the charts in April 1961, found dead at home in Sand Canyon [story]
Del Shannon
Findings of Community Air Quality Impact of Chiquita Canyon Landfill
Los Angeles County today released findings from an independent health risk evaluation of the short, and potential long-term health impacts to nearby residents from exposure to landfill gases created by the odor incident at Chiquita Canyon Landfill.
Findings of Community Air Quality Impact of Chiquita Canyon Landfill
SCVNews.com