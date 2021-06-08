No Injuries Reported After Big Rig Goes Over I-5 Embankment

A big rig went over the side of Interstate 5 north of Castaic Tuesday, prompting a full emergency response.

The incident was reported on southbound lanes of Interstate 5 at the brake check in the Angeles National Forest, north of Castaic, just after 1 p.m., according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Charisma Murillo.

Santa Clarita Valley search and rescue personnel and a Fire Department helicopter were called in to assist with the incident, though they were both canceled while en route, Murillo said.

The big rig had reportedly traveled approximately 150 feet down an embankment, Murillo added.

Two patients both self-extricated and met firefighters at the top of the embankment, per fire officials.

No injuries were reported, and no one was transported to the hospital as a result of the incident, Murillo said.

