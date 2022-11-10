Nov. 13: ‘Concierto Para Dolores: A Musical Tribute to Dolores Huerta’

Dolores Huerta, 92, has left her mark on American history as a labor activist and civil rights pioneer. The Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts will honor her with a tribute from her long-time friend, show director Dan Guerrero, with her favorite music — folk, R&B, mariachi and dance.

On Sunday, Nov. 13, at 7 p.m. The Soraya on the campus of California State University, Northridge, will present “Concierto Para Dolores: A Musical Tribute to Dolores Huerta.”

While many know Huerta for her labor and civil rights accomplishments and ongoing global impact, what might not be as well-known is her passion for music, dance, and culture.

Guerrero and Music Director Cheche Alara are joined by Mark Torres of KPFK Radio and a cast of musicians including John Doe; La Marisoul; Gaby Moreno; Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr; and recent Grammy-Award-nominee David Aguilar. They will be backed up by a world-class house band and Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar. The evening, hosted by comedian Cristela Alonzo, will include clips of Huerta speaking through the ages, courtesy of the Pacifica Radio Archives and radio station KPFK.

Huerta has made her mark on American history as a labor leader, a teacher and a champion of civil rights. She has taught generations of people how to organize and stand up for themselves. The fire within her that has sustained her work to help others continues to this day.

This event at The Soraya dedicated to the activist wants to show another side of Dolores Huerta– one that listens to a variety of music from jazz to rancheras and loves to dance. Huerta studied flamenco dance as a teenager. She said the highly expressive art form and guitar music that originated in Spain spoke to her. Growing up, she was exposed to different music genres.

“I love all kinds of music,” Huerta said. “I like classical music. When I was young I also played the violin and then my mother would always buy season tickets to the symphony.”

Huerta said she also got into jazz at an early age. As a teenager in Stockton, which is close to San Francisco, she took the opportunities to see Billie Holiday and Duke Ellington. She traveled around the Bay area and the Central Valley with friends to see her favorite artists.

“We’d say, ‘hey, there’s a really big trumpet player playing in Sacramento,’ so we’d all go to Sacramento. [or] ‘hey, there’s a really good musician playing in Richmond.’ So we’d go to Richmond. [My friends and I were] totally immersed into music.”

“Everyone will get to know her as a person and what drives her, and we’re doing it through music and dance,” Guerrero said. “They will see what kind of a friend she is and what kind of a mother she was and is,” he said. “She’s extremely accessible, it’s like meeting with your Tia, you know, she’s like a relative.”

Guerrero got his long-time friend to meet for an hour-and-a-half over Zoom– no easy feat, given Huerta’s busy travel and work schedule, so he and the production team at The Soraya could choose the music for the show.

“I asked, what were your favorite songs growing up? What is your favorite style of music or genre?” he said. “She does have a very wide and eclectic [taste in music.} She loved jazz and Charlie Parker and she loved Marvin Gaye and Billie Holiday and the dust bowl songs that Guthrie did and of course boleros and rancheras. So it’s a wide range.”

Huerta will attend the event with several members of her family. The mother of 11 will be introduced on stage by two of her daughters.

Ticket are $39-$94. For more information, visit The Soraya’s website.

