Nov. 25 – Dec. 10: Zonta’s ‘Say No to Violence Against Women’ Campaign

“Say No to Violence Against Women” is championed by Zonta Clubs in 62 countries. About two in three women have experienced physical and/or sexual violence from an intimate partner. This awareness and educational campaign is held during the United Nations 16 days of Activism from Nov. 25 – Dec. 10, 2022.

Locally, in 2015 – Zonta, in collaboration with the Domestic Violence Center and city of Santa Clarita, adopted Zonta’s “Red Dress” project to raise awareness of domestic violence in our community. “Zonta Says NO to Violence Against Women” displays seven red dresses and a red vest, symbolizing eight individuals who have lost their lives through domestic violence since 2015 – six women in 2015, one young girl in 2016 , and one man in 2019. The travelling display symbolizes the reality of domestic violence in our neighborhoods.

The goal is to provide awareness and reduce domestic violence, which escalated in 2021 and 2022 (during the pandemic).

Four displays will be exhibited locally on the following days and locations: Wednesday, Nov. 30, at Canyon Country Library from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 3, at Newhall Farmer’s Market from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.; Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Newhall Library from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and Thursday, Dec. 8, at Valencia Library from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Join us and say “No to Violence Against Women!” Reduce the number of domestic violence victims by observation and awareness, be “up-standers not bystanders”; help keep the display at seven dresses and one red vest! No one should live their life in a domestic violent situation.

For more information about Zonta, visit www.scvzonta.org.

