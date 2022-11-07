Nov. 25 – Dec. 10: Zonta’s ‘Say No to Violence Against Women’ Campaign

“Say No to Violence Against Women” is championed by Zonta Clubs in 62 countries. About two in three women have experienced physical and/or sexual violence from an intimate partner. This awareness and educational campaign is held during the United Nations 16 days of Activism from Nov. 25 – Dec. 10, 2022.
Locally, in 2015 – Zonta, in collaboration with the Domestic Violence Center and city of Santa Clarita, adopted Zonta’s “Red Dress” project to raise awareness of domestic violence in our community. “Zonta Says NO to Violence Against Women” displays seven red dresses and a red vest, symbolizing eight individuals who have lost their lives through domestic violence since 2015 – six women in 2015, one young girl in 2016 , and one man in 2019. The travelling display symbolizes the reality of domestic violence in our neighborhoods.
The goal is to provide awareness and reduce domestic violence, which escalated in 2021 and 2022 (during the pandemic).
Four displays will be exhibited locally on the following days and locations: Wednesday, Nov. 30, at Canyon Country Library from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 3, at Newhall Farmer’s Market from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.; Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Newhall Library from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and Thursday, Dec. 8, at Valencia Library from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Join us and say “No to Violence Against Women!” Reduce the number of domestic violence victims by observation and awareness, be “up-standers not bystanders”; help keep the display at seven dresses and one red vest! No one should live their life in a domestic violent situation.
Relay For Life of Santa Clarita invites you to our festive annual Holiday Boutique benefiting the American Cancer Society on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., at Santa Clarita United Methodist Church, located at 26640 Bouquet Canyon Road.
Celebrating its 42nd year, the annual Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation Holiday Home tour is set to ring in the holidays. The annual Gala is Friday, Dec. 2 at Hyatt Valencia, and as an added bonus there will be a special VIP preview on Nov. 30.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 9, in the University Center, UCEN Room 301 on the Valencia campus of College of the Canyons.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday one additional death and 122 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with a total of 16 new deaths and 2,978 new cases countywide.
As we set our clocks back one hour to mark the end of daylight saving time on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 2 a.m., the County of Los Angeles Fire Department encourages residents to update, review, and practice their family emergency plan, so everyone knows what to do when it is time to act.
Join Cindy Lou Who and the Grinch in Whoville as the second annual Holiday Skate Show returns to The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center | Powered by FivePoint. This year, “The Grinch’s Holiday” will be an adaptation of the timeless classic, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” on Saturday, Dec. 10, and with two separate times to attend at noon and 5 p.m.
The City of Santa Clarita invites members of the community to join the Santa Clarita City Council for the annual Veterans Day Ceremony to honor local veterans, currently-serving military personnel and their families, at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, at Veterans Historical Plaza, located at 24275 N. Walnut Street in Newhall.
Every year, thousands of adults are seriously injured or killed statewide in vehicle crashes caused by distracted drivers – crashes that are 100% preventable. To help combat this issue, the California Highway Patrol is launching a statewide “Distracted Driving Education for Adult Drivers” traffic safety program.
Caden Starr had a career-high 25 points as the The Master's University Men's Basketball team defeated the Oklahoma City University Stars 81-74 Thursday in a game played at Arizona Christian University in Glendale, Ariz.
Following a public meeting in August to discuss the upcoming construction of the Bouquet Canyon Trail, which will connect Bouquet Canyon Road to Central Park, residents are invited to join the City of Santa Clarita for a public meeting on Wednesday, Nov 9 to learn more about the project through a discussion with the city’s project managers.
