header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
November 22
1843 - Rancho Castec (Lebec-Tejon area) granted to French immigrant Jose Covarrubias [story]
Rancho Castec diseno map
Nov. 26: City Council Meets to Discuss Contracts, Open Space Naming
| Friday, Nov 22, 2024
city-hall-council-chambers-sign-2

The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Nov. 26, beginning with a special closed meeting at 5 p.m., followed immediately with open session at 6 p.m.

The special closed session meeting will consist of the annual performance evaluation of the Santa Clarita City Manager Ken Striplin.

The regular open council meeting will be held on the first floor of City Hall in the City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Items on the agenda include council consideration of awarding contracts for tree maintenance, overlay and slurry seal road maingenance and acquisition of right-of-way for the Dockweiler Drive Extension project.

Also on the agenda is an item to consider naming a recently acquired open space area in honor of long-time Santa Clarita resident John Hartigan who had long advocated the inclusion of this property into the city’s open space plans.

Both agendas are available in full below.

 

 
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

Nov. 26: City Council Meets to Discuss Contracts, Open Space Naming

Nov. 26: City Council Meets to Discuss Contracts, Open Space Naming
Friday, Nov 22, 2024
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Nov. 26, beginning with a special closed meeting at 5 p.m., followed immediately with open session at 6 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Central Park Exercise Staircase Closure Extended Thru Nov. 28

Central Park Exercise Staircase Closure Extended Thru Nov. 28
Thursday, Nov 21, 2024
Due to construction and weather delays, the closure of the exercise staircase at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, will be extended through Nov. 28.
FULL STORY...

Nov. 23: New Honorees Inducted into Walk of Western Stars

Nov. 23: New Honorees Inducted into Walk of Western Stars
Wednesday, Nov 20, 2024
The city of Santa Clarita invites community members to attend the unveiling of the newest inductees to the Walk of Western Stars.
FULL STORY...

Dec. 7: 17th Annual Family Literacy Festival at Old Town Newhall Library

Dec. 7: 17th Annual Family Literacy Festival at Old Town Newhall Library
Monday, Nov 18, 2024
Santa Clarita Public Libraries present 17th Annual Family Literacy Festival on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Old Town Newhall Library, 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
FULL STORY...

Nov. 25: Celebrate the Opening of the New Bouquet Canyon Trail

Nov. 25: Celebrate the Opening of the New Bouquet Canyon Trail
Monday, Nov 18, 2024
After months of development, the Bouquet Canyon Trail in Saugus is ready to open. Join members of the Santa Clarita City Council, the Santa Clarita Valley Bicycle Coalition and the community for a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday, Nov. 25 at 10 a.m. at Central Park, near the basketball courts, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Nov. 26: City Council Meets to Discuss Contracts, Open Space Naming
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Nov. 26, beginning with a special closed meeting at 5 p.m., followed immediately with open session at 6 p.m.
Nov. 26: City Council Meets to Discuss Contracts, Open Space Naming
Nov. 23: ACS Relay for Life SCV Holiday Boutique
The American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Santa Clarita Valley will present its holiday boutique fundraiser, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Santa Clarita United Methodist Church, 26640 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Nov. 23: ACS Relay for Life SCV Holiday Boutique
State Historic Rehabilitation Tax Credit Program Launch
California State Parks Office of Historic Preservation has announced it will begin accepting applications for the State Historic Rehabilitation Tax Credit Program at 8 a.m. on Jan. 6, 2025.
State Historic Rehabilitation Tax Credit Program Launch
Today in SCV History (Nov. 22)
1843 - Rancho Castec (Lebec-Tejon area) granted to French immigrant Jose Covarrubias [story]
Rancho Castec diseno map
Central Park Exercise Staircase Closure Extended Thru Nov. 28
Due to construction and weather delays, the closure of the exercise staircase at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, will be extended through Nov. 28.
Central Park Exercise Staircase Closure Extended Thru Nov. 28
Dec. 14-15: Santa Clarita Ballet’s ‘The Nutcracker’
Santa Clarita Ballet's 30th anniversary production of "The Nutcracker" will perform, Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 14-15 at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Dec. 14-15: Santa Clarita Ballet’s ‘The Nutcracker’
COC Winter 2025 Registration Underway
Registration is underway for the College of the Canyons winter 2025 session, which boasts more than 300 class sections.
COC Winter 2025 Registration Underway
TMU Men’s Basketball Knocks Off No. 2, Starr Sees 300th Win
Christmas came early for The Master's University Men's Basketball Head Coach Kelvin Starr.
TMU Men’s Basketball Knocks Off No. 2, Starr Sees 300th Win
Dec. 13-15: ‘Holiday Hijinx’ Presented by Theatre in a Week, Off Book Theatre
Theatre in a Week and Off Book Theatre is back with its holiday one act comedy "Holiday Hijinx" Friday, Dec. 13- Sunday, Dec. 15 at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall.
Dec. 13-15: ‘Holiday Hijinx’ Presented by Theatre in a Week, Off Book Theatre
Dec. 8: Santa Clarita Master Chorale Presents Silver Bell Jubilee
The Santa Clarita Master Chorale presents its Silver Bell Jubilee concert Sunday, Dec. 8, 4 p.m. at Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Dec. 8: Santa Clarita Master Chorale Presents Silver Bell Jubilee
Mayor Cameron Smyth | Experience Holiday Cheer on the Tracks
The holiday season is just around the corner and it’s one of the most magical times of the year.
Mayor Cameron Smyth | Experience Holiday Cheer on the Tracks
Dec. 7: The 29th Annual Winter Magic Lighted Boat Parade
Celebrate this special time of year with the 29th annual Winter Magic Lighted Boat Parade and holiday event Saturday, Dec. 7 at Castaic Lake, Lower Lagoon.
Dec. 7: The 29th Annual Winter Magic Lighted Boat Parade
Today in SCV History (Nov. 21)
1967 - Local voters approve formation of community college and elect COC's first five-member board - Dr. William G. Bonelli Jr., Bruce Fortine, Sheila Dyer, Peter Huntsinger, Edward Muhl [story]
COC board
Hope for the Holidays with Boys & Girls Club of SCV
You can make a difference in a child or teen’s life this holiday season through the Boys and Girls Club of the Santa Clarita Valley. You can volunteer at a club holiday event, host a toy drive, sponsor a club family or make a donation.
Hope for the Holidays with Boys & Girls Club of SCV
Kalli Arte Collective to be CSUN’s First Orndorff Artist-in-Residence
Art, in whatever the medium, can communicate so much. It can inspire imagination, exude peace and calm, or tell the world the stories of a community and a culture or connect on an extremely personal level.
Kalli Arte Collective to be CSUN’s First Orndorff Artist-in-Residence
Nov. 23: New Honorees Inducted into Walk of Western Stars
The city of Santa Clarita invites community members to attend the unveiling of the newest inductees to the Walk of Western Stars.
Nov. 23: New Honorees Inducted into Walk of Western Stars
Barger on Protections for Youth in Juvenile Halls
Supervisor Kathryn Barger commented on Attorney General Rob Bonta’s announcement that he is pursuing additional monitoring and strengthened protections for youth in Los Angeles County’s juvenile halls.
Barger on Protections for Youth in Juvenile Halls
CSUN Students ExamNASA Data on Climate Change
Every day for decades, NASA satellites have been collecting data about oceans and continents around the world.
CSUN Students ExamNASA Data on Climate Change
Dec. 8: Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra Presents Holiday Classics
Kick off your holidays with a night to remember with the Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra.
Dec. 8: Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra Presents Holiday Classics
CSUN Music Therapy Program Produces Successful Music Therapists for 40 Years
Music possesses power. It brings people together, stirs emotions and has ability to heal in the form of music therapy. 
CSUN Music Therapy Program Produces Successful Music Therapists for 40 Years
SCV Water Works on Permanent Water Supply for LARC Ranch, Lily of the Valley
SCV Water recently reached several important milestones to bring the Agency one step closer to constructing a permanent water supply for Los Angeles Residential Community and Lily of the Valley Mobile Village.
SCV Water Works on Permanent Water Supply for LARC Ranch, Lily of the Valley
Update: LOCATED LASD Seeks Public Help to Find At-Risk Missing Newhall Woman
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Missing Person Unit is advising At-Risk Missing Person, Susan Lynn Emrick, has been located.
Update: LOCATED LASD Seeks Public Help to Find At-Risk Missing Newhall Woman
Today in SCV History (Nov. 20)
1831 - Local entrepreneurs Sanford and Cyrus Lyon (as in Lyons Avenue) born in Machias, Maine [story]
Sanford Lyon
Spread Holiday Cheer: Support SCV Teens with Child & Family Center
The holiday season is a time for joy, generosity and community spirit. This year, the Child & Family Center invites you to join its heartwarming effort to bring extra cheer to Santa Clarita Valley teens in need.
Spread Holiday Cheer: Support SCV Teens with Child & Family Center
SCVNews.com