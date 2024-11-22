Nov. 26: City Council Meets to Discuss Contracts, Open Space Naming

The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Nov. 26, beginning with a special closed meeting at 5 p.m., followed immediately with open session at 6 p.m.

The special closed session meeting will consist of the annual performance evaluation of the Santa Clarita City Manager Ken Striplin.

The regular open council meeting will be held on the first floor of City Hall in the City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Items on the agenda include council consideration of awarding contracts for tree maintenance, overlay and slurry seal road maingenance and acquisition of right-of-way for the Dockweiler Drive Extension project.

Also on the agenda is an item to consider naming a recently acquired open space area in honor of long-time Santa Clarita resident John Hartigan who had long advocated the inclusion of this property into the city’s open space plans.

Both agendas are available in full below.

