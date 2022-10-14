Nov. 5: SNAP Sports Skate-a-Thon at The Cube

The SNAP Sports Skate-A-Thon will be held Saturday, Nov. 5, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at The Cube Ice and Entertainment Center, 27745 Smyth Drive, Valencia, CA 91355. The SNAP (Special Needs Athletes & Peers) program provides individuals with physical and developmental disabilities the opportunity to engage in a variety of sports-based activities.

Athletes, coaches and volunteers will skate for 60 minutes, in exchange for your generous donation. Proceeds provide funding for ALL SNAP Sports special needs programs including hockey, adaptive skating, flag football, running club, and cheerleading.

Your support provides ice time, field time and equipment for these athletes and enables this non-profit program to grow and serve even more athletes. Fundraising efforts are so important. Ice time is no longer donated and costs the program $900 per week.

To support the annual Skate-A-Thon, please click here. No donation is too small or too large!

Over the last nine years, Skate-A-Thon has provided over $100,000 to support sports-based programming for athletes with special needs. Thanks to all of the generous donors, faithful supporters, and skater/fundraisers who have made this event so successful.

SNAP Sports provides individuals with disabilities the opportunity to engage in a variety of sports-based activities. Our athletes often shatter the notion of commonly held limitations, by accepting the challenge of more complex competitive sports. Players gain confidence and poise while becoming better equipped to manage their individual disabilities. Athletes who participate regularly, routinely develop the essential physical and social skills needed to improve their everyday lives.

Since its inception, SNAP Sports has provided a variety of activities that offer year-round opportunities for an underserved population. The weekly Developmental Skating Program at The Cube in Valencia acts as a feeder activity for the SNAP Flyers Hockey Club. The Club travels regularly in the U.S. and Canada for various tournament and showcase opportunities.

SNAP volunteers come in all ages. They coach, train, aid, cheer, support, mentor and play alongside our athletes.

SNAP Sports is changing the lives of special needs athletes and their families.

For more information visit SNAP.

