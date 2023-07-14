July 21: Watch U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team in FIFA Women’s World Cup

Goal! Grab your favorite soccer jersey and come cheer on Team USA at The Cube — Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia, as they play against Vietnam in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. Join us on Friday, July 21 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. for a fun-filled night, featuring on-site games for the entire family, including soccer, obstacle courses, raffles and more.

The city of Santa Clarita is proud to support former Santa Clarita Blue Heat soccer player Alyssa Thompson as she plays the midfielder position during the game. Thompson became the youngest athlete called into the U.S. Women’s National Team in more than five years after joining in 2022.

Attendees can cheer on Thompson and the entire USA team while watching the game live on the large digital screen located in the parking lot in front of The Cube. You can also head inside and watch it on one of the multiple televisions in the brand-new enhanced beverage center, The Top Shelf, located on the second floor. Throughout the night, attendees can also purchase food from the on-site restaurant, The Grille. From tacos and pizza to Maria’s Deli favorites like pasta and meatball sandwiches, The Grille has everything you need to enjoy a night at The Cube. Serving local breweries on tap as well as wine and specialty cocktails, quench your thirst at The Top Shelf and enjoy the game with friends and family.

Activities will begin at 5 p.m., and the official match begins at 6 p.m. For more information, please visit TheCubeSantaClarita.com or call (661) 257-2823.

