Water drop


Ocean Water Warning for Oct. 16

Uploaded: , Monday, Oct 16, 2023

By Press Release

With High Temperatures returning this week the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:

BEACH AREA WARNINGS:

-Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro

         The entire swim area.

-Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey

         The entire swim area.

-Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica

         100 yards up and down the coast from the pier.

-Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach

         100 yards up and down the coast from the public restrooms.

-Pico-Kenter storm drain at Santa Monica Beach. Santa Monica South Tower 20

         100 yards up and down the coast from the storm drain.

These warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.

BEACH AREAS NOW CLEARED:

Warnings have been lifted for the following beach areas where recent sample results identified water quality levels within State standards:

-Dockweiler State Beach. Westchester Storm Drain

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24- hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800- 525-5662. To view the map of impacted locations and for more information, please visit PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.

No Comments for : Ocean Water Warning for Oct. 16


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • Today in SCV History (Oct. 17)

    Today in SCV History (Oct. 17)

    4 hours ago
  • Ocean Water Warning for Oct. 16

    Ocean Water Warning for Oct. 16

    11 hours ago
  • California Drives Improvements in Student Performance, Development

    California Drives Improvements in Student Performance, Development

    12 hours ago
  • Valencia High Teacher Named One of Five 2024 California Teachers of the Year

    Valencia High Teacher Named One of Five 2024 California Teachers of the Year

    12 hours ago
  • Oct. 21: Halloween Movie Under the Oaks

    Oct. 21: Halloween Movie Under the Oaks

    15 hours ago
  • Seven Productions Filming This Week in Santa Clarita

    Seven Productions Filming This Week in Santa Clarita

    15 hours ago
  • Princess Cruises Announces Partners with World’s Most Famous Butcher

    Princess Cruises Announces Partners with World’s Most Famous Butcher

    16 hours ago
  • CSUN Open House Welcomes Prospective Students to Campus

    CSUN Open House Welcomes Prospective Students to Campus

    16 hours ago
  • Oct. 18: Regular Meeting of the Hart School Board

    Oct. 18: Regular Meeting of the Hart School Board

    18 hours ago
  • Oct. 20-21: Hart Show Choir Fall Concert, Hart on Broadway

    Oct. 20-21: Hart Show Choir Fall Concert, Hart on Broadway

    19 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.