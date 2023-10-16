Ocean Water Warning for Oct. 16

Uploaded: , Monday, Oct 16, 2023

By Press Release

With High Temperatures returning this week the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:

BEACH AREA WARNINGS:

-Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro

The entire swim area.

-Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey

The entire swim area.

-Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica

100 yards up and down the coast from the pier.

-Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach

100 yards up and down the coast from the public restrooms.

-Pico-Kenter storm drain at Santa Monica Beach. Santa Monica South Tower 20

100 yards up and down the coast from the storm drain.

These warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.

BEACH AREAS NOW CLEARED:

Warnings have been lifted for the following beach areas where recent sample results identified water quality levels within State standards:

-Dockweiler State Beach. Westchester Storm Drain

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24- hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800- 525-5662. To view the map of impacted locations and for more information, please visit PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/ Beach/.

