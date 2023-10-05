Ocean Water Warning for Oct. 4

With the week warming up, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit certain Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters.

BEACH AREA WARNINGS:

-Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro

The entire swim area.

-Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey

The entire swim area.

-Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica

100 yards up and down the coast from the pier.

-Malibu Point at Surfrider Beach

100 yards up and down the coast from Malibu Tower 3.

-Ramirez Creek at Paradise Cove

The swim area at the pier.

-Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu

100 yards up and down the coast from the lagoon.

-Santa Monica Canyon Creek at Will Rogers State Beach

100 yards up and down the coast from Will Rogers Tower 18.

-Windward storms drain at Venice Beach

100 yards up and down the coast of the storm drain.

These warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24- hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800- 525-5662. To view the map of impacted locations and for more information, please visit PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/ Beach/.

