Oct. 10: Council in Special Closed Meeting to Consider Joining ‘Zero Bail’ Lawsuit

The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a special meeting in closed session on Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 5:30 p.m. to consider joining the lawsuit filed by the city of Whittier to challenge the zero bail schedule implemented by the Superior Court in Los Angeles County on Oct. 1.

Under the new schedule, suspects arrested for non-violent felonies and misdemeanors will be immediately released without bail. A long list of non-violent crimes is included in the zero bail schedule and includes theft, vandalism, drug sales, forgery, false imprisonment, burglaries and shoplifting.

A growing coalition of Los Angeles County cities is supporting the city of Whittier’s request to postpone implementation of the new zero bail schedule.

Cities seeking the temporary restraining order hope the courts will be required to develop a clear method for ensuring the safety and wellbeing of the public and want to suspend implementation until a better solution can be reached.

The lawsuit, City of Whittier, et al. v. Superior Court of the State of California, et al., was filed Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, with the Superior Court of California, Los Angeles County.

The Regular Meeting of the Santa Clarita City Council will be held at 6 p.m. following the conclusion of the Special Meeting.

To view the Special Meeting and Regular Meeting agendas see below:

