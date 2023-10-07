Oct. 10: Regular Meeting of SUSD Governing Board

The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Oct. 10, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.

The meeting will take place at the Education Center, which is located at 24930 Avenue Stanford, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Items on the agenda include Marvelous Math Awards, an award given to students selected by each site for their performance in the subject of mathematics and approval of the timeline to appoint a replacement to the governing board caused by the resignaton of Cassandra Love, trustee of Area 1.

Attendees can also join the meeting via Zoom Webinar. To connect by computer via video or audio: https://saugususd-org.zoom.us/j/88959840331.

Webinar ID: 889 5984 0331

To dial by phone:

+1 669 444 9171 or +1 669 900 9128

To view the full agenda online, click here: https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/SB_Meetings/ViewMeeting.aspx?S=36030440&MID=24787.

