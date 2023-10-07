header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
October 6
2000 - Movie stuntman Richard Farnsworth, 2000 Newhall Walk of Western Stars inductee, and Dr. Robert Rockwell, first COC president, die on the same day [Farnsworth story] [Rockwell story]
Farnsworth-Rockwell
Oct. 10: Regular Meeting of SUSD Governing Board
| Friday, Oct 6, 2023
ssusd

The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Oct. 10, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.

The meeting will take place at the Education Center, which is located at 24930 Avenue Stanford, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Items on the agenda include Marvelous Math Awards, an award given to students selected by each site for their performance in the subject of mathematics and approval of the timeline to appoint a replacement to the governing board caused by the resignaton of Cassandra Love, trustee of Area 1.

Attendees can also join the meeting via Zoom Webinar. To connect by computer via video or audio: https://saugususd-org.zoom.us/j/88959840331.

Webinar ID: 889 5984 0331

To dial by phone:

+1 669 444 9171 or +1 669 900 9128

To view the full agenda online, click here: https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/SB_Meetings/ViewMeeting.aspx?S=36030440&MID=24787.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL SCHOOL LINKS
Related Content
LATEST SCHOOL NEWS
> SCHOOL NEWS ARCHIVE

Oct. 10: Regular Meeting of SUSD Governing Board

Oct. 10: Regular Meeting of SUSD Governing Board
Friday, Oct 6, 2023
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Oct. 10, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Hart Board Honors Classified Employees

Hart Board Honors Classified Employees
Thursday, Oct 5, 2023
Nineteen employees were honored as the Classified Employees of the Year Wednesday night at the William S. Hart Union High School District’s governing board meeting.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 4: Regular Meeting of Hart School Board

Oct. 4: Regular Meeting of Hart School Board
Friday, Sep 29, 2023
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Oct. 4, beginning with closed session at 5:45 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 14: Annual Wildcat Classic Marching Band Competition

Oct. 14: Annual Wildcat Classic Marching Band Competition
Thursday, Sep 28, 2023
The 2023 Wildcat Classic Marching Band Competition will take place on Saturday, Oct., 14 at Valencia High School.
FULL STORY...

Castaic High Hosts County Office of Education CTE Livestream

Castaic High Hosts County Office of Education CTE Livestream
Wednesday, Sep 27, 2023
 The Los Angeles County Department of Education livestreamed their Career Technical Education meeting from the state-of-the-art video studio at Castaic High School.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Oct. 10: Regular Meeting of SUSD Governing Board
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Oct. 10, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 10: Regular Meeting of SUSD Governing Board
Oct. 20: Fall Garden Walk at COC Canyon Country Campus
The annual Science Talks Series Fall Garden Walk at the Canyon Country campus of College of the Canyons is scheduled on Friday, Oct. 20 from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Professor Jeannie Chari, will take participants on a guided tour of the unique plant and birdlife on the Canyon Country campus.
Oct. 20: Fall Garden Walk at COC Canyon Country Campus
Oct. 19: Monster Mash SENSES Block Party
Capture chills and thrills one scream at a time at the next Monster Mash SENSES Block Party on Thursday, Oct. 19. The last SENSES Block Party of the year will feature a spooky Halloween theme.
Oct. 19: Monster Mash SENSES Block Party
LASD Seeks Public’s Help in Locating Missing Stevenson Ranch Woman
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating Dominique Noelle Robert. She is a 23-year-old female Black who was last seen on Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 5 a.m., on the 25500 block of Durant Place in the unincorporated community of Stevenson Ranch.
LASD Seeks Public’s Help in Locating Missing Stevenson Ranch Woman
CalArts Alum Raven Chacon Named 2023 MacArthur Fellow
Diné artist and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Raven Chacon, a graduate of California Institute of the Arts (Music MFA 2004), was named one of the 20 2023 MacArthur Fellows on Wednesday, Oct. 3.
CalArts Alum Raven Chacon Named 2023 MacArthur Fellow
Oct. 10: Council in Special Closed Meeting to Consider Joining ‘Zero Bail’ Lawsuit
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a special meeting in closed session on Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 5:30 p.m. to consider joining the lawsuit filed by the city of Whittier to challenge the zero bail schedule implemented by the Superior Court in Los Angeles County on Oct. 1.
Oct. 10: Council in Special Closed Meeting to Consider Joining ‘Zero Bail’ Lawsuit
Heat Advisory Issued for SCV Thru Saturday
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a heat advisory for the Santa Clarita Valley as high temperatures have been forecast for Friday and Saturday, Oct. 6-7.
Heat Advisory Issued for SCV Thru Saturday
Oct. 24: Child & Family Center to Host Domestic Violence Symposium
The Child & Family Center will present a Domestic Violence Symposium on Tuesday, Oct. 24 from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. at the center’s campus at 21545 Centre Pointe Parkway in Santa Clarita, 91350.
Oct. 24: Child & Family Center to Host Domestic Violence Symposium
Oct. 7: 20th Annual Dixon Duck Dash Offers Guests Chance to Cool Off
The 20th annual Dixon Duck Dash, a fundraiser presented by the Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. will be held Saturday, Oct. 7 at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Oct. 7: 20th Annual Dixon Duck Dash Offers Guests Chance to Cool Off
Oct. 12: Arts Commission to Discuss Trailhead Art, The MAIN Theater
A regular meeting of the city of Santa Clarita Arts Commission will be held on Thursday, Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Santa Clarita City Council Chambers at City Hall.
Oct. 12: Arts Commission to Discuss Trailhead Art, The MAIN Theater
Nov. 3: Star Party Science Showcase at COC Canyon Country
College of the Canyons Canyon Country campus Science Talks Series presents a Star Party and Science Showcase on  Friday, Nov. 3 from 6 p.m. to  9:30 p.m.
Nov. 3: Star Party Science Showcase at COC Canyon Country
Today in SCV History (Oct. 6)
2000 - Movie stuntman Richard Farnsworth, 2000 Newhall Walk of Western Stars inductee, and Dr. Robert Rockwell, first COC president, die on the same day [Farnsworth story] [Rockwell story]
Farnsworth-Rockwell
Bill Miranda | Completion of Central Park Buildout Project
The wait is officially over — the highly anticipated Central Park Buildout Project is almost complete!
Bill Miranda | Completion of Central Park Buildout Project
Hart Board Honors Classified Employees
Nineteen employees were honored as the Classified Employees of the Year Wednesday night at the William S. Hart Union High School District’s governing board meeting.
Hart Board Honors Classified Employees
Heat Advisory Issued for SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a heat advisory for the Santa Clarita Valley Friday as high temperatures have been forecast.
Heat Advisory Issued for SCV
SCVEDC Releases Largest Local Employers List
The Santa Clarita Valley is a growing region with significant business opportunities, including available, state-of-the-art industrial and commercial buildings in master-planned developments.
SCVEDC Releases Largest Local Employers List
Business for Artists Conference Still Accepting Last-Minute Sign-Ups
The city of Santa Clarita wanted to send out one last reminder to sign up for its free two-day event Business for Artists Conference, which begins Friday, Oct. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.
Business for Artists Conference Still Accepting Last-Minute Sign-Ups
Fourth Metrolink Station Opening in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita is proud to announce the opening of the Vista Canyon Multi-Modal Center.
Fourth Metrolink Station Opening in Santa Clarita
Logix Paying with Purpose Campaign Supporting SCV Nonprofit
Logix Federal Credit Union is celebrating the performing arts by sharing up to $60,000 with six local nonprofit organizations that are dedicated to showcasing and inspiring talent on stage in our community.
Logix Paying with Purpose Campaign Supporting SCV Nonprofit
COC Employee Training Institute Awarded Nearly $750K
The College of the Canyons Employee Training Institute (ETI) has received $749,785 from the California Employment Training Panel (ETP) to provide worker training to client companies in the Santa Clarita Valley who wish to retain an up-skilled workforce through customized training programs.
COC Employee Training Institute Awarded Nearly $750K
Jury Trial Set for Saugus High Shooting Lawsuit
A joint lawsuit brought by the parents of two Saugus High School students killed in a Nov. 14, 2019, on-campus shooting will proceed to trial, according to the ruling issued by the Los Angeles Superior Court.
Jury Trial Set for Saugus High Shooting Lawsuit
Kaiser Employees Walk Off in Largest U.S. Healthcare Strike
OAKLAND, Calif. (CN) — The largest health care workers strike in U.S. history is underway, as more than 75,000 Kaiser Permanente union workers are walking out of hospitals and clinics across the country for three days. 
Kaiser Employees Walk Off in Largest U.S. Healthcare Strike
COC Names Ana Vasquez, Cesar Tobar Student-Athletes of the Week
College of the Canyons student-athletes Ana Vasquez (women's volleyball) and Cesar Tobar (men's cross country) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Sept. 25-30.
COC Names Ana Vasquez, Cesar Tobar Student-Athletes of the Week
Tickets On Sale Now for TMU’s Theo Tech Conference
The third-annual TheoTech Conference will take place on Saturday, Oct. 28, at The Master’s University.
Tickets On Sale Now for TMU’s Theo Tech Conference
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: