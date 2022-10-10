header image

2014 - President Barack Obama uses the 1906 Antiquities Act to designate the 346,177-acre San Gabriel Mountains National Monument [story]
Oct. 11: Saugus Union School District Board Meeting
The Saugus Union School District Board of Trustees will hold a regular in-person meeting Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 6:30 p.m. at Saugus District Education Center, 24930 Avenue Stanford, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

The board will meet in closed session from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The meeting is also available to view virtually via Zoom Webinar:

https://saugususd-org.zoom.us/j/89968316800

Webinar ID: 899 6831 6800

To dial by phone:
877 853 5247 (US Toll Free) or 888 788 0099 (USToll Free)

The meeting can be viewed online [here].

Golden Valley Student Wins Laptop at Tech Empowerment Day

Golden Valley Student Wins Laptop at Tech Empowerment Day
Monday, Oct 10, 2022
Golden Valley High School AP Computer Science Principles student Alex Bonfiglio won a laptop at the Tech Empowerment Day at SoFi Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 6.
FULL STORY...

Nov. 5-6: Saugus High Boutique Fantastique

Nov. 5-6: Saugus High Boutique Fantastique
Tuesday, Oct 4, 2022
The annual Saugus High School Boutique Fantastique will be held Saturday and Sunday Nov. 5-6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Saugus High School Gym.
FULL STORY...

SCV Sheriff’s Station Announces Active Shooter Drill at Valencia High School

SCV Sheriff’s Station Announces Active Shooter Drill at Valencia High School
Monday, Oct 3, 2022
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, with the help of Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Tactics and Survival unit, LASD Special Enforcement Bureau, and the Los Angeles County Fire Department, will be taking part in active shooter training Monday at Valencia High School.
FULL STORY...

Hart District Teachers of the Year Honored by Board

Hart District Teachers of the Year Honored by Board
Friday, Sep 30, 2022
Sixteen William S. Hart Union High School District 2022/23 Teachers of the Year were recognized by the Governing Board on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
FULL STORY...
COC Names Presley Williams, Matthew Swanson Athletes of the Week
College of the Canyons student-athletes Presley Williams (women's soccer) and Matthew Swanson (men's soccer) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running from Sept. 26 to Oct. 1.
COC Names Presley Williams, Matthew Swanson Athletes of the Week
Oct. 14: Santa Clarita Artists Association ‘Inside Out’ Art Exhibit
The Santa Clarita Artists Association announces a new exhibit “Inside Out,” depicting art that expresses feelings, emotions, fears, dreams, or the inside of things like flowers, animals, etc.
Oct. 14: Santa Clarita Artists Association ‘Inside Out’ Art Exhibit
Newsom Calling for Special Legislative Session over Soaring Gas Prices
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — California lawmakers will go back to work in a special session in December to discuss levying a windfall tax on oil companies as residents are again paying record prices for gasoline.
Newsom Calling for Special Legislative Session over Soaring Gas Prices
Agua Dulce Nonprofit Seeks Passage of DIPG Awareness Resolution
The DIPG Advocacy Group, the national advocacy arm of Jack’s Angels, a childhood brain cancer charity in Agua Dulce, is making public a specially prepared presentation on childhood brain cancer. The presentation for the United States House of Representatives Health Subcommittee of Energy and Commerce and the House of Representatives Leadership Team, was aired publicly on Oct. 8 on YouTube. The information was presented by the DIPG Advocacy Group as they make the case for a vote for H.Res.404, the DIPG Awareness Resolution.
Agua Dulce Nonprofit Seeks Passage of DIPG Awareness Resolution
Oct. 12: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 12, in the University Center, Room 301 on the Valencia campus of College of the Canyons.
Oct. 12: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
Golden Valley Student Wins Laptop at Tech Empowerment Day
Golden Valley High School AP Computer Science Principles student Alex Bonfiglio won a laptop at the Tech Empowerment Day at SoFi Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 6.
Golden Valley Student Wins Laptop at Tech Empowerment Day
Oct. 13: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission is holding its regular meeting Thursday, Oct. 13, at 6 p.m.
Oct. 13: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Regular Meeting
Today in SCV History (Oct. 10)
2014 - President Barack Obama uses the 1906 Antiquities Act to designate the 346,177-acre San Gabriel Mountains National Monument [story]
Today in SCV History (Oct. 9)
1861 - Pioneer Acton rancher & stonecutter George Blum born in Switzerland [story]
Blum Ranch
Today in SCV History (Oct. 8)
1858 - Butterfield Overland Mail stage makes first trek through SCV [story]
Butterfield stage
Santa Clarita Artists Association Needs Immediate Help Writing Grants
Each year the Santa Clarita Artists Association applies for several state and local art grants. The money received from these grants helps support the SCAA Gallery with the $1,000 monthly rent, storage unit $350 rent, as well as provide for professional artists' speaker fees at free general meetings which cost $100 a monthly in rental fees, community art events such as the 2021 high school student exhibit and more.
Santa Clarita Artists Association Needs Immediate Help Writing Grants
Oct. 11: Council to Review Via Princessa Park, SCV COA Funding Requests
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Oct. 11, beginning with a special meeting/closed session at 4:30 p.m., followed immediately by a council study session at 5 p.m. and the regular open session at 6 p.m.
Oct. 11: Council to Review Via Princessa Park, SCV COA Funding Requests
Friday COVID Roundup: 1,336 Cases Countywide, 45 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 11 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,336 new cases countywide and 45 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID Roundup: 1,336 Cases Countywide, 45 Cases in SCV
Oct. 18: SCV Chamber Grand Opening The Stand
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a Grand Opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for The Stand, a new restaurant opening in Valencia. The event will be held Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 11 a.m.
Oct. 18: SCV Chamber Grand Opening The Stand
State Public Health Officials Provide Monkeypox Update
The California Department of Public Health provided a weekly update on the state’s monkeypox outbreak and response on Friday, Oct. 7.
State Public Health Officials Provide Monkeypox Update
Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn
It's crucial for residents to know how their tax dollars are being spent. This week, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved our supplemental budget—a $44.6 billion spending roadmap for county services. The budget includes many of my priorities, including public safety, homelessness, mental health, and youth services, all with fiscal prudence in mind.
Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn
Oct. 7-15: Fire Prevention Week Urges Home Fire Drills
This Fire Prevention Week Oct. 9-15, the American Red Cross Los Angeles Region urges everyone to practice their two-minute home fire escape plan and test their smoke alarms to stay safe from the nation’s most frequent disaster.
Oct. 7-15: Fire Prevention Week Urges Home Fire Drills
Nov. 7: Second Annual SCV Sheriff’s Station Golf Tourney
The Second Annual Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station Golf Tournament fundraiser will be held Monday, Nov. 7 at the Valencia Country Club.
Nov. 7: Second Annual SCV Sheriff’s Station Golf Tourney
Cougars Continue Conference Win Streak, Menendez Medals Again
College of the Canyons freshman Carla Menendez tied with two others for medalist honors, leading the Cougars to a fifth straight conference victory at Antelope Valley Country Club on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
Cougars Continue Conference Win Streak, Menendez Medals Again
Oct. 15: SCV Water Free Gardening Class SCV Perennials, Natives
Want to find beauty in your yard year after year? Learn how to landscape using perennials and natives. They are plants that live for two or more years and are well suited for your landscape and the Santa Clarita Valley climate. Join the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency's free virtual gardening class, "Perennials and Natives for the SCV," on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 9 a.m.
Oct. 15: SCV Water Free Gardening Class SCV Perennials, Natives
CHP Receives Grant to Increase Safety for Motorcyclists
The California Highway Patrol will implement a yearlong federal grant to help save lives and reduce the risk associated with riding a motorcycle.
CHP Receives Grant to Increase Safety for Motorcyclists
Oct. 10-23: SCV Potters Abandoned Art, Fall Sale
The Santa Clarita Valley Potters will be "abandoning" art throughout the Santa Clarita Valley Oct. 10-21. Residents are encouraged to join the Abandoned Art SCV Facebook page to find clues on where the hidden ceramics can be found in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Oct. 10-23: SCV Potters Abandoned Art, Fall Sale
Today in SCV History (Oct. 7)
1849 - Jayhawkers encounter Bennett-Arcan party in southern Utah; latter makes wrong decision, heads through Death Valley toward SCV [story]
William Manly
