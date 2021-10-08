Downloads:
 Agenda  Agenda Packet
Call to Order
Roll Call
Flag Salute
Commission Secretary Announcement
Approval of Agenda
Approval of Regular Meeting Minutes
Minutes of Sep 9, 2021 6:00 PM
Arts Spotlight
Santa Clarita Artists’ Association
Santa Clarita International Film Festival
Arts Recognition
David Rosenboom
Public Participation
Unfinished Business
1. TEMPORARY PUBLIC ART – AUGMENTED REALITY

Update on the temporary public art project, Augmented Reality, with recommendations made by the Public Art Committee for the selected artist.
document Arts Commission Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. SantaClarita-A.R.Proposal 9.28.21
2. 2022 BIKE RACK PROJECT

Update on the 2022 Bike Rack public art project with the recommendation made by the Artist Selection Committee for the Call for Entry.
document Arts Commission Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. 2022 CFA Bike Rack City of Santa Clarita Final
New Business
3. THE MAIN THEATRE (2021 – 2022 SEASONS)

An overview of the productions, events, and programs being offered for the remainder of 2021 and during 2022 at The MAIN.

 
document Arts Commission Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. The MAIN 2022 Theatre Season
Arts Commission Comments and Committee Reports
Arts Commission Work Plan Status Report
Work Plan Status Report – October 2021
Public Art Projects Status Report
Public Arts Projects Status Report – October 2021
Staff Comments
Items for future Consideration
Adjournment
Future Meetings