The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Sept. 11, beginning with closed session at 6 p.m., followed by open session at 7 p.m.

Local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence experienced significant growth over the summer as Santa Clarita’s foster youth sought assistance with returning to school or entering college for the first time.

The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Sept. 12, at 6 p.m., in City Hall's Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd. First Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of six productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Sept. 9 to Friday, Sept. 13.

The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting and Adjusted Budget Workshop Wednesday, Sept. 11, beginning at 5 p.m. The board will hold a closed session following the meeting at 7:30 p.m.

California State Park’s Antelope Valley Indian Museum State Historic Park invites the public to an art showcase on Saturday, Sept. 14, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

A federal grand jury has returned an indictment against Trevor James Kirk, of Santa Clarita, a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy alleging that he used excessive force when he assaulted and pepper-sprayed a woman during a shoplifting investigation outside a WinCo Foods in Lancaster last year.

The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Sept. 10, beginning with a closed meeting at 4:30 p.m., followed immediately with open session at 6 p.m.

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce and its Latino Business Alliance have announced the honorees for the annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration.

The Saugus Union School District has received recognition for all of its school campuses from California Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports.

The National Weather Service, which early this week warned of the intense heat wave from San Luis Obispo County all the way down to San Diego County, has announced the excessive heat warning will last in the Santa Clarita Valley until 8 p.m. Monday.

On Sunday, Oct. 13, Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra opens the 2024-2025 season with “Young Stars and Old Masters” at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center.

The Alliance for a Healthier Generation has announced that Saugus Union School District had 15 schools among the 879 schools nationwide to be awarded and named America’s Healthiest Schools for the 2023-2024 school year.

Caltrans announced northbound Interstate 5 will be reduced to two lanes from Lake Hughes Road to two miles north of Templin Highway (near the Whitaker Sand Shed) north of Castaic overnights Monday, Sept. 9 through Friday, Sept. 13 from 11 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Sept. 21: Saugus High’s Instrumental Music Club Hosts ‘All Valley Showcase’ The Saugus High School Instrumental Music and Booster Club's "All Valley Showcase", sponsored by Scriptz will be held Saturday, Sept. 21, 7 p.m. at Valencia High School, 27801 Dickason Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.

Agua Dulce Winery Back on Market for $10,888,000 Agua Dulce Winery is back on the market with a reduced price of $10,888,000. It is now listed with Mike Goldfarb, an agent affiliated with the Beverly Hills office of Coldwell Banker Realty.

Wilk Calls on Governor Newsom to Visit Chiquita Canyon Landfill California Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) has delivered a letter to Governor Gavin Newsom inviting him to tour the Chiquita Canyon Landfill, where an underground chemical fire continues to impact the environment, health, safety and wellbeing of residents in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Rabid Bats Found in Santa Clarita Valley The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reports that of the 40 rabid bats found in Los Angeles County in 2024, 16 of those rabid bats have been found in the Santa Clarita Valley. The latest cases of rabid bats found in the county include two bats found in September, both found in the SCV.

Sept. 11: Circle of Hope Handel’s Ice Cream Fundraiser Circle of Hope will host a fundraiser Wednesday, Sept. 11, 11 a.m.- 10 p.m. at Handel's Homemade Ice cream located at 25880 The Old Road, Stevenson Ranch, CA 91381.