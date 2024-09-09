Downloads:
 Agenda  Agenda Packet
Call to Order
Roll Call
Flag Salute
Commission Secretary Announcement
Approval of Regular Meeting Minutes
Minutes of Jul 11, 2024 6:00 PM
Arts Spotlight
Arts Star
Public Participation
Public Participation and Staff Comments
New Business
1. VIA PRINCESSA PARK – CIVIC ART

Overview of the civic art project at Via Princessa Park and the Artist Selection Committee.
document Arts Commission Agenda Item Agenda Report
2. 2025 ARTS GRANTS PROGRAM

An overview of the 2025 Arts Grants Program and a review of the role of the Peer Review Panel in the rating process.
document Arts Commission Agenda Item Agenda Report
3. OVERVIEW OF CREATIVE BUSINESS INCENTIVES

An overview on Recommendations 2.5 and 5.2 of the Arts Master Plan, which address the exploration of creative business incentives.
document Arts Commission Agenda Item Agenda Report
Arts Commission Comments and Committee Reports
Staff Comments
Items for future Consideration
Adjournment
Future Meetings