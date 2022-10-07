Oct. 18: SCV Chamber Grand Opening The Stand

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a Grand Opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for The Stand, a new restaurant opening in Valencia. The event will be held Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 11 a.m.

The Los Angeles-based The Stand was established in 2003 with the concept of redefining today’s casual dining scene. The Stand currently has more than a dozen locations in California and Texas.

The Stand delivers quality, speed and a diverse menu designed to meet everyone’s needs. The restaurant serves hot dogs, burgers, salads, wraps and more.

According to The Stand’s website it offers fundraising opportunities to community organizations.

“We are passionate about helping those in need and we are committed to our community. Our mission at The Stand is to help support our local community and build lasting partnerships with our neighbors.”

The Stand

24201 Valencia Blvd Suite 3260,

Valencia, CA 91355

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...