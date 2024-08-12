Oct. 19: Annual Business for Artists Conference

Join Santa Clarita Arts for the 3rd Annual Business for Artists Conference on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Canyon Country Community Center, located at 18410 Sierra Hwy. This conference is designed to equip artists, creative professionals and nonprofit organizations with the necessary tools to thrive in their respective industries. Creatives of all kinds will have the opportunity to meet fellow artists, potential collaborators and industry leaders.

With professional-led sessions and a focus on practical knowledge, the conference aims to foster growth, innovation and collaboration within art and business. Expert speakers in the fields of marketing, branding, pricing and more will take the stage to share their insights, experiences and best practices. Take the next step towards building a successful and sustainable career as a creative or arts nonprofit professional.

Due to limited availability, please register promptly to secure your place. Attendance is free and participants will receive a complimentary lunch.

For more information and to register for the Business for Artists Conference, please visit city.sc/BusinessForArtists or email aeo@santaclarita.gov.

