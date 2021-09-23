Oct. 2: American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life

The Santa Clarita chapter of the American Cancer Society is excited to announce its annual leading fundraiser of the year — Relay For Life – will take place on Saturday, Oct. 2, at the Westfield Town Center Mall, from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The Town Center is located at 24201 West Valencia Blvd. and the event will take place at the top of the Macy’s parking lot.

This year’s Relay theme is No Space For Cancer. Participants are invited to blast off and explore an intergalactic, cancer-ending space adventure!

The family-friendly event features live entertainment, games, raffle drawings, and a Kids Space Camp from 12 to 5. Entertainment includes the bands Future X Husbands, CRV, and Doc Rogers. Other performers include Innovation Show Choir, Saugus Show Choir, and the dance performance groups SCV Hula and New World Dance.

The day’s agenda includes the Survivor Lap honoring cancer survivors and caretakers. It also features the Luminaria Ceremony in which participants walk a silent lap, illuminated by luminaria bags purchased for a $10 donation, to remember those who lost their battle to cancer and honor those continuing the fight. To purchase luminaria bags or to personally decorate one, contact Luminaria@SCVRelay.org.

This year’s Presenting Sponsor, UCLA Health Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center, is joined by Gold Sponsor Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. ACS hopes to raise $225,000. Over the last 23 years, Santa Clarita has raised nearly $8 million to support cancer research and services for patients and their families.

The final Community Cancer Awareness Day at the ACS Discovery Shop is on Saturday, Sept. 25, beginning at 10am. Luminarias will be available for purchase, as well as our Relay Mini-Store, and hand crafted cards and coasters.

For a calendar of upcoming events and fundraisers leading up to Relay visit www.Facebook.com/SCVRelay or www.SCVRelay.org.

Guests are asked to register online at SCVRelay.org or by calling 1-800-227-2345 prior to arriving at the event. When you devote your time and energy to lead the fight against cancer, you become the voice of the American Cancer Society in our community. See you at Relay!

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...