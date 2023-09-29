Oct. 2: Chiquita Canyon Landfill Odors Relief Program Launched

Los Angeles County will launch the first community relief program for households that have been impacted by odors stemming from the Chiquita Canyon Landfill on Monday, Oct. 2.

The Chiquita Canyon Landfill Utility Relief Grant Program will reimburse residents of Val Verde, Castaic and surrounding Santa Clarita Valley communities for their electric utility expenses incurred between May 1 through Oct, 31.

“This is a first step in bringing support to the residents who, day in and day out, are dealing with odors coming from Chiquita Canyon Landfill,” said Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger. “Many households have racked up high electricity bills by keeping their windows shut and constantly running their air conditioning systems as a way to keep the smell from penetrating their homes further. While the county’s team of experts works with the landfill’s owner, state and federal agencies to address the root cause of the problem at hand, I’m hopeful this will bring some relief.”

Applications for the Chiquita Canyon Landfill Utility Relief Grant Program will begin being accepted at 8 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 2. The application can be completed online at ChiquitaCanyonLandfillRelief.lacda.org. Grant awards will range between $1,000 to $2,000 per household.

Residents who need help completing an application can make an appointment to receive in-person support at the Los Angeles County Castaic Library, located at 27971 Sloan Canyon Road, Castaic, CA 91384. Appointments are available on Oct. 11, 17, and 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and can be made online at ChiquitaCanyonLandfillRelief.lacda.org. Residents who lack internet access or need help but are not available on those dates or times can book an alternative appointment at a more convenient time, including after traditional business hours by dialing (626) 547-4056.

Residents have until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31, to complete and submit an application. A flier summarizing the Chiquita Canyon Landfill Utility Relief Grant Program is available here and has been mailed to households in the eligible areas this week.

