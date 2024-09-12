header image

September 12
1952 - Henry Mayo Newhall Auditorium opens at Hart High [story]
Oct. 2: Santa Clarita Arts Sidewalk Poetry Reading Dedication
| Thursday, Sep 12, 2024
Sidewalk Poetry Dedication cropped

The city of Santa Clarita is inviting the community to attend the Sidewalk Poetry Reading Dedication on Wednesday, Oct. 2 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The MAIN Theater, 24266 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.

The 10 winning stamped poems’ locations will be revealed and the winning poets will have an opportunity to do a live reading of their stamped poems. A map displaying the locations of the stamped poems will be available. Seating is limited.

For more information visit santaclaritaarts.com.

Sidewalk Poetry Dedication
The city of Santa Clarita is inviting the community to attend the Sidewalk Poetry Reading Dedication on Wednesday, Oct. 2 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The MAIN Theater, 24266 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.
The MAIN in collaboration with Eclipse Theatre Los Angeles will host Ray Bradbury's "Something Wicked This Way Comes" starting Friday, Oct. 11 at 8 p.m. at the MAIN, 24266 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.
Grab your passport one more time because the Celebrate series is wrapping up the 2024 season on Friday, Sept. 13 6-9 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center.
For the fourth year in a row, the UCLA Men’s Hockey Team returns to The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center | Powered by FivePoint Valencia. The first home game for Bruins will be against California State University, Fullerton on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 5:30 p.m. at The Cube.
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of six productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Sept. 9 to Friday, Sept. 13.
Hart District Teachers of the Year Honored by Governing Board
Eighteen William S. Hart Union High School District 2024/25 Teachers of the Year were recognized by the Governing Board on Wednesday, Sept. 11 during the regular meetomg pf the Hart District Board of Trustees.
Oct. 17: Health & Wellness Forum The A.I. Business Healthcare Advantage
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will host the fifth annual Health & Wellness Forum - The A.I. Business Healthcare Advantage 7:45 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17.
Ken Striplin | The Green Revolution in Santa Clarita’s Energy Practices
You may have noticed that things look a little different around our city. Maybe you noticed the motion sensor lights at our parks, or the solar panels being installed in city parking lots.
Oct. 13: Jeepers Creepers Half-Marathon
The Jeepers Creepers Half-Marathon will be at Valencia Heritage Park, Sunday, Oct. 13 starting at 8 a.m.
Sept. 14-Oct. 27: ‘Spooktacular Art Show’ at the TAADAA Art Gallery
The Acton Agua Dulce Arts Council is hosting “Spooktacular”, a Halloween-themed art exhibition, at the TAADAA Art Gallery, Saturday, Sept. 14 through Sunday, Oct. 27.
Oct. 2: Santa Clarita Arts Sidewalk Poetry Reading Dedication
The city of Santa Clarita is inviting the community to attend the Sidewalk Poetry Reading Dedication on Wednesday, Oct. 2 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The MAIN Theater, 24266 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.
SCV Water Honored as Charter Member of USC Foundation
Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency was recognized by the USC Foundation for cross-connection control and hydraulic research for being a charter member.
The MAIN to Present ‘Something Wicked This Way Comes’
The MAIN in collaboration with Eclipse Theatre Los Angeles will host Ray Bradbury's "Something Wicked This Way Comes" starting Friday, Oct. 11 at 8 p.m. at the MAIN, 24266 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.
Sept. 14: Santa Clarita Elks Lodge Car, Bike Show, Chili Cook-off
The Santa Clarita Elks Lodge is hosting a Car and Bike Show Saturday, Sept. 14, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. at the lodge in Canyon Country.
Sept. 14: Oak Creek Corral Fundraiser Jamboree for Horse 2 Heart
Oak Creek Corrals 20th anniversary celebration will include a Fundraiser Jamboree for the Horse 2 Heart Non-Profit organization.
Sept. 13: Celebrate Germany in Last Series Event of Season
Grab your passport one more time because the Celebrate series is wrapping up the 2024 season on Friday, Sept. 13 6-9 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center.
Schiavo’s 15 Bill Legislative Package Advances to the Governor’s Desk
Calidoeni Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) has announced her 15 bill Legislative Package has successfully passed through both houses of the Legislature and is now headed to the Gov. Gavin Newsom's desk for final approval.
Today in SCV History (Sept. 12)
1952 - Henry Mayo Newhall Auditorium opens at Hart High [story]
Scott Wilk | Stressing the Critical Need For Wildfire Preparedness
California State  Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) is urging residents to prepare an emergency evacuation plan as the Line Fire, Bridge Fire and several other wildfires continue to pose a serious threat to High Desert and foothill communities.
LASD Homicide Bureau is Asking for the Public’s Help Identifying a Deceased Female Found in Agua Dulce
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau is asking for the public’s help identifying an unidentified female who was found deceased on Aug. 11, 2024 in the area of 9400 block of Sierra Highway in the city of Agua Dulce.
Statewide Fundraising Effort to Support Schools Impacted by Wildfires
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond is calling for donations today to support students, families, and educators in light of a rash of wildfires taking place throughout the State of California.
Sept. 12: Ayala, Burkhart, Jepsen to Appear at VIA Candidate Forum
The Valley Industry Association will host the first of three Candidate Forum series on Thursday, Sept. 12, 5-7 p.m. at the Dianne Van Hook University Center, Room 258, located at College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Barger Promotes Arts Education Week in L.A. County
Supervisor Kathryn Barger successfully introduced a motion declaring this week as Arts Education Week in Los Angeles County. 
Teresa Todd | The Value of Dialogue
As we approach the November 2024 elections, the importance of informed voting cannot be overstated. The choices we make at the ballot box will shape the future of our city, state and nation. Yet, in an era where soundbites often substitute for substantive discussion, how can voters truly grasp the complexities of the issues at hand?
College of the Canyons Earns Prestigious DOE Zero Energy Design Designation
College of the Canyons is one of only two community colleges in the nation to have been named a 2024 Zero Energy Design Designation recipient by the U.S. Department of Energy.
Wilk Honors Bagel Boyz as Senate District 21’s Small Business of the Month
Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) is pleased to recognize Canyon Country-based Bagel Boyz and its owner, Lance Takao, as Senate District 21’s Small Business of the Month.
Foothill League Football Teams Enter Last Week of Non-league Play
The Santa Clarita Valley's high school Foothill League varsity football teams will wind up their non-league schedules this week and the results so far are a mixed bag.
Oct. 5: John Mayer Joins Harvest Moon 2024 at The Painted Turtle
Harvest Moon: A Gathering benefiting The Painted Turtle and The Bridge School will be held Saturday, Oct. 5 at The Painted Turtle camp in Lake Hughes, now with special guest John Mayer. 
California Credit Union Honored With 2024 Social Impact Award From California and Nevada Credit Union Leagues
 California Credit Union has received the 2024 Social Impact Award from the California and Nevada Credit Union Leagues.
